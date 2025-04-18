Former 5-Star Receiver Headlines Visitors For Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes Spring Game
Saturday's Colorado Buffaloes spring football game presents coach Deion Sanders and his staff with an important opportunity to impress recruits with a game day-like atmosphere at Folsom Field.
Several Colorado recruiting targets are expected to be in Boulder this weekend, including a few transfers. The 10-day spring transfer portal window opened on Wednesday, and "Coach Prime" is looking at ways to improve his roster ahead of the 2025 season.
"We got some tremendous guys identified that's in the portal that we felt like were going to be in the portal," Sanders said Thursday. "We don't jump the gun on that stuff because the last thing I want to hear is my name associated with tampering on anything like they do our kids."
Check out some of the notable transfers and high school recruits set to visit Boulder for Colorado's 2025 Black and Gold Day spring football game:
Three-star offensive tackle Blake Steen (Virginia transfer)
Former Virginia offensive tackle Blake Steen, the younger brother of Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Tyler Steen, started all 12 games at right tackle season for the Cavaliers. After entering the portal on Wednesday, the younger Steen will visit Colorado and Mississippi State, according to 247Sports.
Steen is the fourth-ranked available offensive tackle in the portal, per 247Sports.
Three-star safety Terrance Love (Auburn transfer)
Colorado needs added depth in the secondary, and Love is a transfer target with considerable college experience. In two seasons at Auburn. Love played in 22 games, recording eight tackles and one pass defended.
The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Georgia native is the No. 10 available safety in 247Sports' transfer rankings.
Three-star defensive end Jahkai Lang (Missouri transfer)
Per On3, Jahkai Lang visited SMU on Thursday and will visit Colorado on Saturday and UCLA next week. Lang is a 6-foot-3, 250-pound EDGE who recorded 14 total tackles and three sacks last season.
While "Coach Prime" said he's exploring options at nearly every position group, the recent loss of Taje McCoy to the transfer portal might make adding another pass-rusher a priority.
Four-star wide receiver Hykeem Williams (Florida State transfer)
A former five-star prospect, Hykeem Williams never found his footing during his two seasons at Florida State. The talented wideout recorded only 16 catches for 187 yards and one touchdown last season but has immense upside.
Three-star cornerback Teon Parks (Illinois State transfer)
Teon Parks is a 6-foot-1, 180-pound three-star transfer who recorded 38 total tackles, one interception and a forced fumble last season. Mississippi State will also receive a visit from Parks, per 247Sports.
Unranked defensive lineman Tymon Meeks (Class of 2027 prospect)
Tymon Meeks is a 6-foot, 260-pound defensive lineman who recorded six sacks and 16 TFLs as a sophomore at Aledo High School in Texas last season. He received an offer from Colorado in October and also recently announced an offer from Miami.
Four-star offensive lineman Deacon Schmitt (Class of 2026 prospect)
According to the 247Sports composite, Deacon Schmitt is a four-star interior offensive lineman and the top-ranked class of 2026 prospect in the state of Colorado. A 6-foot-5, 320-pound senior at Windsor High School, Schmitt visited CU earlier this month and is coming off a recent trip to check out the USC Trojans.
Schmitt has official visits set with Alabama (May 30), Oklahoma (June 6), Nebraska (June 13) and Tennessee (June 20), per 247Sports' Brandon Huffman.