Colorado Buffaloes' Biggest Transfer Portal Needs Heading Into Spring Window
Another important recruiting stretch is coming up for coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes, as the transfer portal will reopen to undergraduate players on Wednesday. The spring window lasts only 10 days, but expect Colorado to both lose and gain multiple players over the next few weeks.
"You got to know what you need, not just grabbing somebody from the portal," Sanders said. "You have to check them out thoroughly, make sure they fit, not just athletically but also with the culture and what we're doing here at CU. I am happy and elated with what we have in-house. We are still going to go fishing for a few more, and we are going to come up. We already know that."
During last year's spring window, "Coach Prime" added several key contributors, including linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green, cornerback Colton Hood, and running backs Dallan Hayden and Isaiah Augustave. However, the Buffs watched running back Dylan Edwards, cornerback Omarion Cooper and offensive tackle Savion Washington enter the portal. This year, expect players from Colorado's most crowded position groups, namely wide receiver, to enter the portal and create open scholarship spots.
Below are Colorado's biggest positional needs heading into the spring transfer portal window:
Running back
Following Augustave's recent departure, Colorado's running back room will likely lean heavily on Hayden and Micah Welch next season, followed by Brandon Hood and Charlie Offerdahl. Adding an experienced running back to either lead or complement the current group would benefit the Buffs when the inevitable injury bug strikes.
A perimeter running back who excels in the open field would be an ideal fit for new Colorado running backs coach Marshall Faulk.
Safety
Losing starting safeties Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig and Shilo Sanders stings, but the Buffs added South Florida transfer Tawfiq Byard and return Carter Stoutmire. Behind Byard and Stoutmire, the room features walk-ons Ben Finneseth and Nathaniel Watson along with incoming freshman TJ Branch.
Ideally, Colorado adds multiple safeties from the transfer portal to better support Byard and Stoutmire.
Cornerback
While Colton Hood, DJ McKinney, RJ Johnson and nickelback Preston Hodge all deserve big opportunities next season, the room doesn't feature much quality depth behind those four. Colorado added Oklahoma transfer Makari Vickers from the portal in December, but his recent heart surgery has him sidelined until fall camp, putting his health in question for the 2025 season.
Again, injuries are bound to happen, so adding an extra cornerback to add depth would help Colorado tremendously.
Linebacker
Similar to safety, Colorado's inside linebacker room is moving forward without 2024 starters LaVonta Bentley and Hill-Green, who transferred to Alabama. Incoming transfers Reginald Hughes (Jacksonville State) and Martavius French (UTSA) are strong replacements, but depth is once again an issue.
Returning inside linebackers Jeremiah Brown and Jaylen Wester saw limited playing time last season while Mantrez Walker is entering his true freshman season. Just one pickup from the transfer portal will do here.