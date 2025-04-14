Buffs Beat

Colorado Buffaloes' Biggest Transfer Portal Needs Heading Into Spring Window

The 10-day spring transfer portal window for undergraduate players opens on Wednesday, and the Colorado Buffaloes have needs at multiple position groups. First and foremost, coach Deion Sanders would benefit from adding an experienced running back from the portal.

Jack Carlough

Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders speaks to the media at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images / Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images
Another important recruiting stretch is coming up for coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes, as the transfer portal will reopen to undergraduate players on Wednesday. The spring window lasts only 10 days, but expect Colorado to both lose and gain multiple players over the next few weeks.

"You got to know what you need, not just grabbing somebody from the portal," Sanders said. "You have to check them out thoroughly, make sure they fit, not just athletically but also with the culture and what we're doing here at CU. I am happy and elated with what we have in-house. We are still going to go fishing for a few more, and we are going to come up. We already know that."

During last year's spring window, "Coach Prime" added several key contributors, including linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green, cornerback Colton Hood, and running backs Dallan Hayden and Isaiah Augustave. However, the Buffs watched running back Dylan Edwards, cornerback Omarion Cooper and offensive tackle Savion Washington enter the portal. This year, expect players from Colorado's most crowded position groups, namely wide receiver, to enter the portal and create open scholarship spots.

Aug 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Dallan Hayden (7) is stopped on fourth down by North Da
Aug 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Dallan Hayden (7) is stopped on fourth down by North Dakota State Bison defensive end Loshiaka Roques (56) and linebacker Logan Kopp (43) in the second quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Below are Colorado's biggest positional needs heading into the spring transfer portal window:

Running back

Following Augustave's recent departure, Colorado's running back room will likely lean heavily on Hayden and Micah Welch next season, followed by Brandon Hood and Charlie Offerdahl. Adding an experienced running back to either lead or complement the current group would benefit the Buffs when the inevitable injury bug strikes.

A perimeter running back who excels in the open field would be an ideal fit for new Colorado running backs coach Marshall Faulk.

Safety

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos safety Carter Stoutmire (23) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona St
Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos safety Carter Stoutmire (23) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Losing starting safeties Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig and Shilo Sanders stings, but the Buffs added South Florida transfer Tawfiq Byard and return Carter Stoutmire. Behind Byard and Stoutmire, the room features walk-ons Ben Finneseth and Nathaniel Watson along with incoming freshman TJ Branch.

Ideally, Colorado adds multiple safeties from the transfer portal to better support Byard and Stoutmire.

Cornerback

While Colton Hood, DJ McKinney, RJ Johnson and nickelback Preston Hodge all deserve big opportunities next season, the room doesn't feature much quality depth behind those four. Colorado added Oklahoma transfer Makari Vickers from the portal in December, but his recent heart surgery has him sidelined until fall camp, putting his health in question for the 2025 season.

Again, injuries are bound to happen, so adding an extra cornerback to add depth would help Colorado tremendously.

Linebacker

Jacksonville State's Reginald Hughes sacks Southern Miss quarterback Tate Rodemaker during college football action at Burgess
Jacksonville State's Reginald Hughes sacks Southern Miss quarterback Tate Rodemaker during college football action at Burgess-Snow Field AmFirst Stadium in Jacksonville, Alabama September 21, 2024. (Dave Hyatt / Special to the Gadsden Times) / Dave Hyatt / Special to the Gadsden Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Similar to safety, Colorado's inside linebacker room is moving forward without 2024 starters LaVonta Bentley and Hill-Green, who transferred to Alabama. Incoming transfers Reginald Hughes (Jacksonville State) and Martavius French (UTSA) are strong replacements, but depth is once again an issue.

Returning inside linebackers Jeremiah Brown and Jaylen Wester saw limited playing time last season while Mantrez Walker is entering his true freshman season. Just one pickup from the transfer portal will do here.

JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough graduated from the University of Colorado with a degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of Colorado Buffaloes Wire, part of the USA Today Sports network. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report.

