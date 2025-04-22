Aaron Rodgers’ Uncertainty Affecting Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter NFL Draft Stock
NFL free-agent quarterback Aaron Rodgers told The Pat McAfee Show that retirement is still “on the table” as he continues to weigh his future. The 41-year-old detailed his recent focus on his personal life, reflecting on his priorities and embracing a "serious relationship."
“I’m in a different phase of my life,” Rodgers told McAfee. “I have off-the-field stuff that requires my attention.”
That uncertainty has revived speculation about a potential connection to the Pittsburgh Steelers—a team that’s been loosely linked to Rodgers since his release from the New York Jets earlier this offseason. And while a move to Pittsburgh isn’t guaranteed, the very possibility of Rodgers stepping away could ripple through the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Steelers are in a precarious position at quarterback. With only quarterbacks Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson currently under contract, Pittsburgh needs to add depth. Steelers general manager Omar Khan confirmed as much this week, stating the team plans to enter training camp with four quarterbacks. If Rodgers decides to hang it up, Pittsburgh could become a serious player for a quarterback in the draft—particularly at pick No. 21.
That’s where former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders comes into the picture.
Sanders’ draft stock has been one of the biggest question marks leading into this years draft. While some scouts project him as a late-first-round pick, others believe a team could reach for him earlier—especially if another club like the Steelers shows sudden interest.
Two teams in particular, the Cleveland Browns (No. 2) and New York Giants (No. 3), have reportedly explored trading back and targeting a quarterback later in the round. But if Pittsburgh enters the mix, it could force their hand—potentially pushing one of them to select Sanders earlier than initially planned to avoid missing out.
That domino effect could reshape the top of the draft.
If the Browns or Giants take Sanders inside the top three, it could allow the New England Patriots, picking at No. 4, to select one of their top defensive targets—either Colorado’s dual-threat cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter or Penn State linebacker Abdul Carter. Both players are expected to go early, but a run on quarterbacks could change the board dramatically.
Even as Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin insists Rodgers’ decision “won’t impact” the team’s draft plans, it’s hard to ignore the circumstances. The team lacks depth at quarterback, and the front office has openly said they intend to bring in two more arms. Rodgers walking away would leave a hole the Steelers would need to address—and the draft is the most logical place to do it.
Meanwhile, the New Orleans Saints could be another team to watch closely.
New Orleans holds the No. 14 pick and has a glaring need at quarterback after Derek Carr is still recovering from a significant shoulder injury that could sideline him for the entire 2025 season. The Saints have reportedly shown interest in Sanders. They may consider trading up to secure him—or, as some projections suggest, target Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart.
But a quarterback run earlier in the first round could force New Orleans to act sooner—or risk missing out entirely.
While Rodgers may not play another down in the NFL, his decision or lack thereof over the next 48 hours could create a shake-up at the top of the draft board and help shape where two of college football’s most talked-about prospects—Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter—kick off their professional careers.