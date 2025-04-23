Analyst Defends Shedeur Sanders After Anonymous Coach Slanders NFL Draft Prospect
Surprise, surprise! Another anonymous face has attacked former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders only days before the NFL Draft.
As reported by NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero on Tuesday, a longtime NFL assistant coach shared a fishy quote seemingly meant to disparage Sanders. "The worst formal interview I've ever been in in my life," the mystery coach said. "He's so entitled. He takes unnecessary sacks. He never plays on time. He has horrible body language. He blames teammates... But the biggest thing is, he's not that good."
The anonymous coach's opinion of Sanders' character contradicts what countless other NFL coaches, general managers and teammates have said throughout the pre-draft process. Even more, a "not that good" quarterback has never won the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award in the same season, as Sanders just accomplished.
Many analysts sounded the alarm on the anonymous coach's quote, including "Good Morning Football" host Kyle Brandt of NFL Network.
"This is not only anonymous, I think it's tasteless," Brandt said of the quote. "I think the timing is ridiculous. The worst formal interview I've ever (been in)? Is it really? Or are you just going for a headline? Or maybe, have you not been in that many interviews in your career? This is the worst one ever? Or maybe the vibe that you sent in the room was critical and Shedeur picked up on that. And maybe he was right because the first second you could, you betrayed the sanctity of that room."
MORE: Deion Sanders Frustrated With Declining Colorado Buffaloes Spring Game Attendance
MORE: Top Transfer Portal Running Back Jaivian Thomas To Visit Colorado Buffaloes
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes' Jordan Seaton Addresses Viral Social Media Post On Transfer Portal
Brandt would continue, further blasting the nameless coach for hiding behind anonymity.
"I see entitlement in a grown professional who is going around anonymously destroying young athletes with very personal quotes anonymously as they're about to realize their dream and become professionals. Do not listen to that quote. That quote is bullcrap. It's news. It's worthy. I hate that quote. Listen to Shedeur's teammates, who kept picking him up over and over as he got the crap kicked out of him last year who don't have negative things to say about him."
The NFL Draft begins Thursday and it's still uncertain where Sanders will land. Possible destinations include the Cleveland Browns (No. 2 pick), New York Giants (No. 3), Las Vegas Raiders (No. 6), New Orleans Saints (No. 9) and Pittsburgh Steelers (No. 21). The Tennessee Titans are also on the table, but all signs point to them selecting former Miami quarterback Cam Ward with the top overall pick.
Neither Sanders nor his father, Colorado coach Deion Sanders, is expected to attend the NFL Draft in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Fellow Colorado prospect and projected top-five pick Travis Hunter is slated to attend.
Other former Buffs looking to hear their name called include safety Shilo Sanders, wide receivers LaJohntay Wester, Will Sheppard and Jimmy Horn Jr., and defensive end BJ Green II.