Top Transfer Portal Running Back Jaivian Thomas To Visit Colorado Buffaloes
The Colorado Buffaloes' depleted running backs room could be getting some major help via the college football transfer portal.
As reported by On3's Hayes Fawcett on Monday, former Cal Golden Bears running back Jaivian Thomas will visit Boulder on Tuesday and Wednesday. Thomas led Cal with 626 rushing yards last season and is currently considered the top available transfer portal running back.
A 5-foot-10, 190-pound rising junior, Thomas averaged an impessive 6.3 yards per rush last year and scored seven touchdowns, including a 75-yard score against the Syracuse Orange in November. His best performance came against San Diego State in September when he rushed for a season-high 169 yards. Meanwhile, Colorado hasn't had a player rush for 100 yards in a single game since 2022.
Isaiah Augustave led the Buffs with 384 rushing yards last since but has since transferred to the Virginia Cavaliers, making running back an even greater need for Colorado this offseason. During Saturday's spring football game, Dallan Hayden and Brandon Hood were the only scholarship running backs in uniform. Micah Welch and Charlie Offerdahl did not see the field.
Thomas is a former three-star prospect who spent his first two college seasons at Cal and rushed for a combined 736 yards and eight touchdowns. He became the fifth Cal running back to enter the transfer portal last week, joining Justin Williams-Thomas, Jaydn Ott, Byron Cardwell Jr. and Kadarius Calloway.
After Colorado's spring game, coach Deion Sanders shared that he's looking to add a "couple" of running backs out of the transfer portal
"One tremendous defensive tackle, another linebacker or two, two safeties, probably three corners, one receiver — that's a grown man, that's as a dog — couple running backs, a tight end, maybe a guard, a tackle, and maybe two centers," Sanders said of his transfer portal needs.
As Colorado transitions from Shedeur Sanders to either Kaidon Salter or Julian Lewis at starting quarterback next season, offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur would like to create a better rushing attack in 2025. The Buffs averaged only 65.2 rushing yards per game last season with a true No. 1 running back.
"We're trying to develop a foundational run game against our defense," Shurmur said last week. "We're putting a special effort on running the ball with the runners. All the things we did last year, I think college obviously incorporates the run-pass option type stuff, so we're trying to get our offense to be a little deeper and a little wider, and do more things next year."
Although it'll take a team effort, adding a proven Power Four talent like Thomas would figure to help Colorado's run-down run game.
The Buffs are also working to schedule a visit with BYU transfer wide receiver/return specialist Keelan Marion, according to On3. "Coach Prime" has landed 21 transfers so far this offseason.