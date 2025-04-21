Buffs Beat

Why Shedeur Sanders May Not Want To Be First Quarterback Taken In NFL Draft

If recent history serves, former Colorado Buffaloes superstar Shedeur Sanders may not want to be the first quarterback selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. Jayden Daniels, CJ Stroud, Lamar Jackson, Bo Nix and Patrick Mahomes are all potential reasons why.

Jack Carlough

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes former player Shedeur Sanders before the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Although Shedeur Sanders is well-equipped to handle pressure, recent history suggests the former Colorado Buffaloes standout may not want to be the first quarterback taken in this week's NFL Draft.

On ESPN's "Get Up," host Mike Greenberg made the point that overlooked quarterbacks have often fared better than the first quarterback taken in the draft. The jury is still out on Bryce Young (Carolina Panthers, 2023) and Caleb Williams (Chicago Bears, 2024), but the second quarterback taken in each of the past two drafts has performed far better. CJ Stroud (2023) has already won two playoff games with the Houston Texans while Jayden Daniels led the Washington Commanders to the NFC Championship Game last season and was the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Jan 26, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) passes the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Perhaps fortunately for Sanders, former Miami quarterback Cam Ward is largely projected to land with the Tennessee Titans at No. 1 overall.

"No one knows for certain what is going to happen on Thursday night, but the overwhelming expectation is that Cam Ward is going to be the first quarterback drafted and Shedeur Sanders is not," Greenberg said. "What will likely follow, especially if Sanders waits a while to hear his name called, is a chorus of sympathy that might just be aimed at the wrong player.

"The draft is just one night, and after that comes the stuff that really matters. Recent history tells us the best thing that can happen to a quarterback is to not be the first one selected in his class."

Greenberg went on to praise Stroud and Daniels' early success while pointing to Kenny Pickett's early struggles after being the first quarterback taken in the 2022 draft. Equally as surprising, many of the NFL's biggest names in recent years have been quarterbacks who slid far too low in the draft.

"The last eight NFL MVPs have all been quarterbacks, they are. Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady," Greenberg said. "Do you know how many of those were the first quarterback in their class? Zero. And I'm still not done. There were nine quarterbacks who started playoff games last year for the team that drafted them... Of those nine, exactly zero were the first quarterback selected in their class."

Apr 28, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; CJ Stroud, second overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and his family pose for a photo at a pr
Apr 28, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; CJ Stroud, second overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and his family pose for a photo at a press conference at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Those nine overlooked quarterbacks who reached the playoffs last season include Allen, Mahomes, Jackson, Stroud, Daniels, Bo Nix, Jalen Hurts, Justin Herbert and Jordan Love.

"What we are saying is, we wish nothing but success for Cam Ward. Maybe he winds up like John Elway or Peyton Manning or Troy Aikman, who are all Hall of Famers who went at the very top of the draft," Greenberg said. "All we're saying is don't feel sorry for the ones who come later because sometimes that wait winds up being the best thing that could possibly happen."

If the Titans indeed pass on Sanders, other possible destinations include the Cleveland Browns (No. 2), New York Giants (No. 3), Las Vegas Raiders (No. 6), New Orleans Saints (No. 9) and Pittsburgh Steelers (No. 21).

Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough graduated from the University of Colorado with a degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of Colorado Buffaloes Wire, part of the USA Today Sports network. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report.

