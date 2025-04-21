Why Shedeur Sanders May Not Want To Be First Quarterback Taken In NFL Draft
Although Shedeur Sanders is well-equipped to handle pressure, recent history suggests the former Colorado Buffaloes standout may not want to be the first quarterback taken in this week's NFL Draft.
On ESPN's "Get Up," host Mike Greenberg made the point that overlooked quarterbacks have often fared better than the first quarterback taken in the draft. The jury is still out on Bryce Young (Carolina Panthers, 2023) and Caleb Williams (Chicago Bears, 2024), but the second quarterback taken in each of the past two drafts has performed far better. CJ Stroud (2023) has already won two playoff games with the Houston Texans while Jayden Daniels led the Washington Commanders to the NFC Championship Game last season and was the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Perhaps fortunately for Sanders, former Miami quarterback Cam Ward is largely projected to land with the Tennessee Titans at No. 1 overall.
"No one knows for certain what is going to happen on Thursday night, but the overwhelming expectation is that Cam Ward is going to be the first quarterback drafted and Shedeur Sanders is not," Greenberg said. "What will likely follow, especially if Sanders waits a while to hear his name called, is a chorus of sympathy that might just be aimed at the wrong player.
"The draft is just one night, and after that comes the stuff that really matters. Recent history tells us the best thing that can happen to a quarterback is to not be the first one selected in his class."
Greenberg went on to praise Stroud and Daniels' early success while pointing to Kenny Pickett's early struggles after being the first quarterback taken in the 2022 draft. Equally as surprising, many of the NFL's biggest names in recent years have been quarterbacks who slid far too low in the draft.
"The last eight NFL MVPs have all been quarterbacks, they are. Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady," Greenberg said. "Do you know how many of those were the first quarterback in their class? Zero. And I'm still not done. There were nine quarterbacks who started playoff games last year for the team that drafted them... Of those nine, exactly zero were the first quarterback selected in their class."
Those nine overlooked quarterbacks who reached the playoffs last season include Allen, Mahomes, Jackson, Stroud, Daniels, Bo Nix, Jalen Hurts, Justin Herbert and Jordan Love.
"What we are saying is, we wish nothing but success for Cam Ward. Maybe he winds up like John Elway or Peyton Manning or Troy Aikman, who are all Hall of Famers who went at the very top of the draft," Greenberg said. "All we're saying is don't feel sorry for the ones who come later because sometimes that wait winds up being the best thing that could possibly happen."
If the Titans indeed pass on Sanders, other possible destinations include the Cleveland Browns (No. 2), New York Giants (No. 3), Las Vegas Raiders (No. 6), New Orleans Saints (No. 9) and Pittsburgh Steelers (No. 21).