Analysts Argue Shedeur Sanders Outperformed Dillon Gabriel At Cleveland Browns' Rookie Minicamp
Neither Shedeur Sanders nor Dillon Gabriel was exactly challenged during the Cleveland Browns' rookie minicamp, but the majority of reports coming out of Berea suggest Sanders enjoyed a better overall weekend in Berea.
Zac Jackson of The Athletic attended Cleveland's two open minicamp practices and admitted that Sanders, the Browns' fifth-round NFL Draft pick out of Colorado, threw the ball better. However, Jackson again noted that rookie minicamp performances should be viewed with a grain of salt.
"In just throwing the ball, it's not close: Shedeur Sanders," Jackson said on the "Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show." "But let me counter that by saying this is rookie minicamp. No pads, no full-speed competition, nobody's coming to know your head off."
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees will gain a far better grasp on their rookie quarterbacks throughout training camp and during preseason games. The two young quarterbacks hold far different skillsets, and little should be made out of 7-on-7 play in rookie minicamp, although Colorado Buffaloes fans have reason to be encouraged by Sanders' first NFL impressions.
Jackson was far from the only analyst to credit Sanders for his play in minicamp. Former NFL running back and Fox Sports talking head LeSean McCoy also said Sanders put on an impressive show over the weekend.
"They (sources) told me he looks like the best player out of the whole camp," McCoy said on "The Facility." "I was always taught, I don't care if it's minicamp, real camp, fake camp, high camp, low camp, boy scout camp, be the best in everything that you do. That's how I was raised. If you look at Shedeur Sanders, his mindset ain't to be in no backup role with these dudes. He's here to start."
McCoy added that Cleveland's deep yet unstable quarterback room could pave the way toward Sanders starting at some point during the 2025 season. Gabriel is a rookie while Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett would be backup quarterbacks on most other NFL teams. Fellow Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson is currently out of the picture as he recovers from an Achilles injury.
Again, the evaluation process of Sanders and Gabriel has only just begun.
"It's probably less about rookie minicamp and more about really taking advantage of opportunities really over the next four months," Browns general manager Andrew Berry said on Cleveland radio station 92.3 The Fan.
Whoever wins the starting quarterback battle will take over a position that hasn't yielded much consistency for the Browns in recent years. Cleveland finished with a different leading passer in each of the past four seasons, but that could change with the potential that Sanders and Gabriel bring. Both quarterbacks enjoyed great college success and seemingly have the mental aptitude to handle the pressure of leading a struggling franchise.