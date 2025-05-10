Shedeur Sanders Hoping To Follow Tom Brady's Footsteps After Falling In NFL Draft
Former Colorado Buffaloes star Shedeur Sanders has one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history on his side as he begins his professional career with the Cleveland Browns.
Now a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady has long shared his wisdom with Sanders and even reached out to the young quarterback after he slid to the fifth round of the NFL Draft. Brady notoriously fell to the sixth round before landing with the New England Patriots.
"I actually texted Shedeur because I know him very well," Brady said while appearing on Logan Paul's "Impaulsive" podcast. "I said, 'Dude, whatever happens, wherever you go, that's your first day.' “I was (pick) 199. So who can speak on it better than me? Use it as motivation, you're going to get your chances and go take advantage of it."
Brady, of course, ended up having a decent NFL career. Along with winning seven Super Bowls and three Most Valuable Player awards, the former Michigan Wolverine became the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards (89,214) and touchdown passes (649). Brady announced his retirement in 2023 and will soon enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Ahead of the Browns' second rookie minicamp practice on Saturday, Sanders spoke with local media members and was asked about Brady's latest words of encouragement.
"My story is gonna be similar," Sanders said. "I was a late-round draft pick, but we're here now, so none of that stuff matters. It just mattered on the day, and I'm just excited to be here and ready to work."
MORE: Will Sheppard No Longer With Tampa Bay Buccaneers After Failed NFL Physical
MORE: Shedeur Sanders Highlights From Cleveland Browns' First Rookie Mini-Camp Practice
MORE: Cleveland Browns' Shedeur Sanders Turns Heads At Rookie Minicamp First Day
Similar to Brady, Sanders will have to prove himself heading into his rookie season with the Browns. After battling with third-round draft pick and former Oregon Ducks starter Dillon Gabriel during the Browns' rookie minicamp this weekend, Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett will soon enter the picture.
"Of course, it's day by day," Sanders said. "I just find something I want to perfect, and just perfect it to the best of my abilities. That's all I really focus on, just being there, being a leader, being a great teammate, doing what I need to do whenever it is. I'm just thankful for the opportunity. Things could have been a lot worse, but I'm here smiling in front of you all at this facility right now."
Including his father/Colorado coach Deion Sanders, Brady and several other former NFL players, Shedeur has a strong support system helping him navigate the beginning of his Browns career.
"I seen what he (Deion Sanders) was able to do, and I have a lot of great resources and mentors to keep me on the right track," Shedeur said. "Especially coming to this building, we have great coaches in the building able to keep me focused, keep me on the straight, narrow line."