Arden Walker Reveals Colorado Buffaloes' Biggest Growth Under Deion Sanders
BOULDER — Defensive end Arden Walker has seen plenty of change throughout his two-plus years with the Colorado Buffaloes, ranging from massive roster movement to an enormous culture shift under coach Deion Sanders.
The son of former CU defensive tackle Arthur Walker, Arden began his college career at Missouri before transferring to his father's alma mater in May 2023. He's now entering his third season in Boulder as one of Sanders' premier leaders on defense.
Arden Walker Says Buffs Are More Connected
At Colorado's Fall Sports Media Day last week, the younger Walker shared his thoughts on how the program has evolved under "Coach Prime."
"The biggest change to me personally, besides football, has been the closeness of the team, the camaraderie," Walker said. "I feel like guys are way closer compared from my first year to now. I feel like the guys are hanging out a lot more. We're getting a lot more closer on and off the field. I think that's helped us in terms of making sure we're on the same page with plays and things like that. I feel like guys are able to hold each other accountable without the moans and groans of the team."
Walker, who won a Colorado Class 5A state championship at Cherry Creek High School in nearby Greenwood Village, added that players are putting their pride aside for the good of the team.
"I think guys are putting their pride aside enough for us to just get the job done," Walker said. "We all have the same common goal, which is to win. I think that's something that we really want to bring to this fall. Winning is something that's really on our mind this year. I feel like we got to put our best foot forward to get that job done."
Arden Walker's Love For Colorado
As the son of an all-time Buffs great, playing for Colorado means more to the senior Walker.
"Black and gold runs in my veins, and obviously, the impact that my father had on me," Walker said. "He's been a coach forever for me as well, so I think some of these leadership roles and the aspects he's preached to me my whole life, I feel like now it's really on display and being able to help my guys. Of course, I'm back in my home state and playing for Colorado. It's like, man, you can't really beat it."
"Coach Prime," defensive coordinator Robert Livingston and pass rush coordinator Warren Sapp will all rely on Walker to lead Colorado's talented group of defensive ends. The Buffs led the Big 12 Conference in sacks last season with 39, including 4.5 from Walker, and are expected to wreak havoc on opposing quarterbacks again this fall.