Top-Five Colorado Buffaloes Who've Stood Out In Fall Camp
A strong mix of returning players and incoming transfers turned heads during the Colorado Buffaloes' first week of fall camp.
While it's still too early to make any final calls on most position battles, a few standouts have proved worthy of seeing significant opportunities when Colorado hosts the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in its season opener on Aug. 29. Albeit subjective, each of the five players listed below has either received praise from a teammate/coach or stood out on film.
Beginning with arguably the biggest standout of fall camp so far, below are five Buffs making noise this preseason:
Wide Receiver Omarion Miller
Omarion Miller is trending toward becoming Colorado's top wide receiver in 2025. Based on videos that have been released, the now-healthy junior has seemingly made at least one highlight play in each of the Buffs' first five practices.
"The injury set him back a year ago. We had really, really high hopes for him a year ago," offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur said Friday. "He's a dynamic, explosive player. It showed up in his first game against USC (in 2023), where he burst on the scene and became a household name after going the distance twice... I see a totally different man in Omarion now than I saw two years ago when I got here, and I think that's going to help."
Cornerback Noah King
Kansas State transfer Noah King has also made multiple highlight plays, including an interception while guarding the aforementioned Miller. If the freshman continues to shine, King could become Colorado's No. 2 cornerback opposite DJ McKinney.
A class of 2025 four-star prospect from Ohio, King spent the spring semester at Kansas State before transferring to coach Deion Sanders' CU Buffs in April.
Offensive Tackle Larry Johnson III
Larry Johnson III, a 6-foot-7, 350-pound transfer from Tennessee, is looking like Colorado's next starting right tackle. During the Buffs' first training camp practice last week, Johnson manhandled a defensive end, helping pave the way for a rushing touchdown.
Defensive End Arden Walker
Colorado native Arden Walker, the son of CU great Arthur Walker, has put together a strong offseason ahead of his third year with the Buffs. His leadership skills, in particular, have caught the attention of defensive coordinator Robert Livingston.
"I've talked about the guys that I think will take that leadership role — Arden Walker's a guy," Livingston said Wednesday. "This place means a lot to him, obviously, with his father and growing up in the area."
Wide Receiver Sincere Brown
Listed at 6-foot-5, Sincere Brown is coming off a 1,000-yard season at Campbell and has so far proven difficult to cover in fall camp. Colorado's offense should benefit from Brown's length on the outside, giving battling quarterbacks Kaidon Salter and Julian Lewis another reliable target.
Florida State transfer Hykeem Williams has also stood out among Colorado's incoming transfers at wide receiver.