Baltimore Ravens Rookie LaJohntay Wester Looks To Secure NFL Roster Spot At Training Camp

With final roster cuts less than thirty days away, Baltimore Ravens rookie wide receiver LaJohntay Wester looks to solidify his spot in the NFL. So far, the former Colorado Buffaloes star has seemingly embraced the rookie grind.

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA: Colorado Buffalos wide receiver LaJohntay Wester (10) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium.
Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos wide receiver LaJohntay Wester (10) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
With NFL 53-man rosters due by Tuesday, Aug. 27, the clock is ticking across training camps, and for Baltimore Ravens rookie wideout LaJohntay Wester, every aspect of the rookie grind matters.

The former Colorado Buffaloes standout receiver was selected by the Ravens in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft with the 203rd overall pick. Since arriving in Baltimore, Wester has wasted no time trying to prove that his value extends far beyond his draft position.

Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA: Colorado wideout Lajohntay Wester (WO46) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium
Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Colorado wideout Lajohntay Wester (WO46) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Early in camp, Wester has seen most of his work on special teams, flashing the same shiftiness and quick decision-making that made him a fan favorite in Boulder. But behind the scenes, Wester has quietly started to make his case at receiver as well.

When wide receivers coach Greg Lewis was asked about Wester's receiving abilities, he mentioned his "knack" for getting open.

"He has great movement skills, great quickness, and able to separate and uncover," Lewis told the media on Monday.

"As a receiver, I don't care how big you are, how short you are, or how fast you are; receivers are about uncovering and separating from different people, and he has a knack for being able to do that. And he's a smart kid. He does a good job in the playbook. He understands what we're asking him to do, and he's able to go out and put that on tape each and every practice. We are looking forward to it as we continue to go and to see it in game situations as we move forward," Lewis continued.

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA: Colorado Buffalos wide receiver LaJohntay Wester (10) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium.
Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos wide receiver LaJohntay Wester (10) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Lewis's response suggests the Ravens are eager to see Wester tested under the lights, an opportunity that should come during Baltimore’s upcoming preseason games.

If Wester can continue to show an ability to get open, coupled with his return skills, he could prove to be too versatile a piece for Baltimore to part with.

That knack for getting open is nothing new to Colorado fans.

Wester became beloved in Boulder for his ability to find soft spots in coverage and deliver in clutch moments. His unforgettable Hail Mary catch against Baylor that set up the Buffaloes' overtime win cemented his status as one of the team’s most reliable playmakers.

Sep 21, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver LaJohntay Wester (10) catches a pass to tie the game i
Sep 21, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver LaJohntay Wester (10) catches a pass to tie the game in the final seconds of the fourth quarter against the Baylor Bears at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

In just one season at Colorado, Wester made a lasting impression. In a recently released clip from Colorado’s social media team, Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders addressed the current team about what it takes to make it to the league and used Wester as one of the models.

“Was there ever a time LaJohntay didn’t give us all he had?” Sanders asked his players. That standard, “Coach Prime” emphasized, is what earned Wester his shot in the NFL.

Now in Baltimore, that same attitude has helped Wester adjust to rookie life.

In a lighthearted moment from training camp, he was spotted carrying the pads of veteran receivers DeAndre Hopkins and Rashod Bateman. Wester smiled as he fulfilled the age-old NFL tradition and embraced his role as a rookie.


“I’m on rookie duty,” he said, smiling.

But there’s nothing lighthearted about his mindset.

Wester knows what’s at stake. For a sixth-round pick, roster security is anything but guaranteed, but with his explosiveness, reliability, and humility, Wester is making a strong case.

If Wester can deliver in preseason action the same way he did in big moments at Colorado, Baltimore may just have landed one of the draft’s most underrated weapons.

