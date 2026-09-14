Colorado Makes Major Recruiting Splash With Rising Quarterback Announcement

The Colorado Buffaloes tacked on one more win following their Sept. 12 rout of Weber State.

Recruits who took in Folsom Field watched an offensive explosion with quarterback Julian Lewis at the controls. Those prospects also witnessed wide receiver Joseph Williams plus running back Micah Welch deliver 100-yard outings.

The 52-21 walloping became enough to win over one rising three-star quarterback who's been on the radar of coach Deion Sanders and his coaching staff for quite some time.

Who Chose Colorado After the Weber State Rout

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) scrambles in the first quarter against the Weber State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The class of 2027 just got reignited following Colorado's 31-point drubbing at home. Because the Buffaoes now have added one more quarterback to the room.

Cameron Pooley from famed California powerhouse Mater Dei High in Santa Ana is the newest verbal commitment. Pooley officially shut his recruitment down after taking his Boulder visit during the Week 2 contest against the Big Sky Conference representative.

Colorado originally offered him back on July 29, citing director of player personnel Darrien Darden-Box as the man who handed Pooley the scholarship.

Pooley pulled back the curtain on choosing Colorado with Blair Angulo of 247Sports following his decision. He revealed that the Buffaloes "welcomed me with open arms" and that Sanders, offensive coordinator Brennan Marion and other members of the staff coaxed him into committing.

Determining if Colorado Aims to Keep Notable Four-Star Commit

Antioch's Andre Adams (10) evades East Nashville's Jamarcus Scales (3) during the second quarter at Antioch High School in Antioch, Tenn., Friday, Aug. 28, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

So now the focus shifts towards whether the Buffaloes aim to keep one earlier prized commitment, let alone an intriguing quarterback prospect who chose Colorado way before Pooley did.

Four-star from Antioch, Tennessee, Andre Adams emerged as one of the first verbal commitments for the Buffaloes' 2027 class. Adams even played the role of recruiter in trying to build up the 2027 class. He eventually watched notable names choose the Buffaloes in four-star safety Gabe Jenkins, plus four-star wide receiver Jaiden Kelly-Murray, the latter a former South Carolina pledge.

Colorado appears to need two quarterbacks for this class anyway. Hence why Adams still holds a strong chance to maintain his commitment to the Buffaloes. Obviously, commitments aren't official until each prospect signs in December during the early signing period. But the Buffaloes' quarterback room currently looks thin ahead of 2027 anyway.

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaneal Sweetwyne (14) before the game against Weber State at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lewis will be a junior in 2027. Backup quarterback Kaneal Sweetwyne, who earned snaps in the Week 2 romp, is the only freshman. Utah transfer Isaac Wilson is in his third college season after transferring from Utah, and he'll have two more years to play after the 2026 season. Same with Dominiq Ponder, but Colorado can also potentially lose one or two quarterbacks to the portal.

Looking more closely, Adams and Pooley look like they can add a two-quarterback wrinkle anyway down the road.

How Cameron Pooley Can Adjust to Colorado Offense

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) warms up before the game against Weber State at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Adams presents a true dual-threat presence for Colorado's future, which is needed in Marion's "Go-Go" offense as it features multiple designed keeper runs for the quarterback. Lewis and Sweetwyne showed those elements briefly during the home opener.

Pooley's game is built more for pocket passing with the desire to attack deep down the field. Even he's splitting duties behind center with Mater Dei, as the Monarchs have busted a two-quarterback look this fall.

Pooley brings a 6-3 frame to the Trinity League. He looks poised in the pocket and can fire the ball deep. But he's an effective runner when he needs to be, giving Colorado assurance that it'll have a quarterback who won't be a statue behind center and can move around.

Colorado sits at 21 verbal commitments for the 2027 cycle and ranks No. 3 among Big 12 teams on the recruiting trail.

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