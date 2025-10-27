Three Best Trade Destinations For Shedeur Sanders
If coach Kevin Stefanski continues to refuse rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders a fair opportunity with the Cleveland Browns, a trade may end up being the best outcome for both sides. The NFL trade deadline is just over one week away, and a few teams with uncertain quarterback situations may benefit from giving Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry a call about Sanders.
After breaking countless school records in two seasons with the Colorado Buffaloes, Sanders shockingly fell to the fifth round of April's NFL Draft and has yet to play in a regular season game with the Browns. Veteran Joe Flacco began the season as Cleveland's starting quarterback before getting traded to the Cincinnati Bengals about three weeks ago, opening the door for rookie Dillon Gabriel.
Gabriel, a third-round pick from Oregon, has looked relatively mediocre in four starts with the Browns, throwing for 683 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. Still, it doesn't appear Stefanski will turn to Sanders anytime soon.
Below are three top trade destinations for Sanders:
Las Vegas Raiders
Sanders was often connected to Las Vegas throughout the pre-draft process due to his relationship with minority owner Tom Brady and the Raiders' ongoing quarterback needs. Starter Geno Smith has thrown seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions on the season with former Brown Kenny Pickett serving as his backup.
While Brady wasn't a part of the Raiders' pre-draft evaluation of Sanders, the two have a longstanding relationship that could result in some trade consideration. Plus, the Raiders may be wise to explore Sanders, the son of Colorado coach Deion Sanders, rather than wait for next year's underwhelming quarterback draft class.
Miami Dolphins
It's likely only a matter of time before the Dolphins and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa go their separate ways. The often-injured Tagovailoa is having arguably the worst season of his six-year NFL career, and neither Quinn Ewers nor Zach Wilson provides much hope.
Sanders would have to beat out Ewers and Wilson for playing time if Tagovailoa indeed leaves, but Miami remains a far better opportunity than Cleveland.
Jacksonville Jaguars
While the Jaguars are a respectable 4-3, quarterback Trevor Lawrence simply isn't performing as well as he should be in his fifth NFL season. The former No. 1 overall pick has completed a career-low 58.7 percent of his passes owns one of the league's worst quarterback ratings at 41.9.
The most intriguing aspect of Sanders potentially landing with the Jaguars would be a reunion with fellow former Buff Travis Hunter. Last season in Boulder, Sanders helped Hunter to 1,258 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns as arguably the best quarterback-wide receiver duo in college football. There's no reason to believe that success can't be replicated in Jacksonville.
For now, Sanders will remain behind Gabriel on Cleveland's depth chart. The 2-6 Browns have a bye this coming weekend before taking on the New York Jets on Nov. 9.