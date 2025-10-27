Buffs Beat

Three Best Trade Destinations For Shedeur Sanders

Things haven't worked out between former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders and the Cleveland Browns so far this season, and a trade may end up being best for both sides. With the NFL trade deadline nearing, here are three top destinations for Sanders.

Jack Carlough

Oct 26, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) looks on during warm up prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
Oct 26, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) looks on during warm up prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
If coach Kevin Stefanski continues to refuse rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders a fair opportunity with the Cleveland Browns, a trade may end up being the best outcome for both sides. The NFL trade deadline is just over one week away, and a few teams with uncertain quarterback situations may benefit from giving Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry a call about Sanders.

After breaking countless school records in two seasons with the Colorado Buffaloes, Sanders shockingly fell to the fifth round of April's NFL Draft and has yet to play in a regular season game with the Browns. Veteran Joe Flacco began the season as Cleveland's starting quarterback before getting traded to the Cincinnati Bengals about three weeks ago, opening the door for rookie Dillon Gabriel.

Oct 19, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) and cornerback Dom Jones (37) laugh before the game between the Browns and the Miami Dolphins at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Gabriel, a third-round pick from Oregon, has looked relatively mediocre in four starts with the Browns, throwing for 683 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. Still, it doesn't appear Stefanski will turn to Sanders anytime soon.

Below are three top trade destinations for Sanders:

Las Vegas Raiders

Aug 26, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Former NFL player Tom Brady on the field before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Las Vegas Raiders at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Sanders was often connected to Las Vegas throughout the pre-draft process due to his relationship with minority owner Tom Brady and the Raiders' ongoing quarterback needs. Starter Geno Smith has thrown seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions on the season with former Brown Kenny Pickett serving as his backup.

While Brady wasn't a part of the Raiders' pre-draft evaluation of Sanders, the two have a longstanding relationship that could result in some trade consideration. Plus, the Raiders may be wise to explore Sanders, the son of Colorado coach Deion Sanders, rather than wait for next year's underwhelming quarterback draft class.

Miami Dolphins

Oct 26, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) passes against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

It's likely only a matter of time before the Dolphins and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa go their separate ways. The often-injured Tagovailoa is having arguably the worst season of his six-year NFL career, and neither Quinn Ewers nor Zach Wilson provides much hope.

Sanders would have to beat out Ewers and Wilson for playing time if Tagovailoa indeed leaves, but Miami remains a far better opportunity than Cleveland.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) reacts after a play against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half of an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While the Jaguars are a respectable 4-3, quarterback Trevor Lawrence simply isn't performing as well as he should be in his fifth NFL season. The former No. 1 overall pick has completed a career-low 58.7 percent of his passes owns one of the league's worst quarterback ratings at 41.9.

The most intriguing aspect of Sanders potentially landing with the Jaguars would be a reunion with fellow former Buff Travis Hunter. Last season in Boulder, Sanders helped Hunter to 1,258 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns as arguably the best quarterback-wide receiver duo in college football. There's no reason to believe that success can't be replicated in Jacksonville.

For now, Sanders will remain behind Gabriel on Cleveland's depth chart. The 2-6 Browns have a bye this coming weekend before taking on the New York Jets on Nov. 9.

Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.

