How Shedeur Sanders’ Time at Colorado Fueled His Success With the Cleveland Browns

Former Colorado Buffaloes star Shedeur Sanders has quickly put the NFL on notice since making his debut for the Cleveland Browns. On Monday, coach Kevin Stefanski announced he’ll be the team’s starter for the rest of the season.

Sanders has jumped from fourth-string quarterback to running the offense, and he’s suddenly playing his way into the conversation as Cleveland’s future at quarterback. His rise has been one of the most interesting stories in the league, showing he’s far more than just a developmental flyer.

He followed it with another strong outing, delivering the best game of his young career against the Tennessee Titans and No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward. Even in a 31–29 loss, Sanders kept the Browns in it until the final whistle and didn’t resemble a fifth-round pick in any way.

Dec 7, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) shakes hands with Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) after the game at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Just like Shedeur’s arrival in Boulder with Deion Sanders, he is showing the same grit, optimism and talent that defined his time with the Buffaloes. There’s a reason his jersey hangs retired at Folsom Field.

Now he’s bringing that same energy to Cleveland, where confidence in his future grows with every throw. If he keeps trending upward, the Browns might have found the quarterback they’ve been searching for all along.

Shedeur Sanders’ 364-Yard Day Highlights2 Colorado Legacy

NFL legend Deion Sanders Sr., facing, hugs his son Shedeur Sanders before an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Dec. 7, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sanders turned in the strongest performance of his Browns career with 364 yards and four touchdowns and even added a bit of Colorado history in the process. Those 364 yards are the most ever by a former Buffaloes quarterback in an NFL game.

Colorado hasn’t produced as many NFL quarterbacks as other schools, but that only makes his achievement more significant. It’s another reminder of what made him so special in Boulder, now playing out on a Browns team desperate for steady quarterback play.

In many ways, moments like this show how his Colorado legacy continues to shape his NFL rise.

His success speaks to more than talent — it reflects the maturity and poise he built through every step of his journey. Now, Cleveland finds itself rallying around a quarterback who’s proving he can elevate not just a game, but a franchise.

How Shedeur Sanders Used Draft Day Doubts to Fuel His Success

Dec 7, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) throws a pass against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Throughout the NFL offseason, both Sanders and Ward were considered top quarterbacks in the mix for the No. 1 overall pick. At one point, Sanders seemed like a first-round lock, so his slide to Day Three caught many by surprise.

He started the season fourth on the Browns’ depth chart behind veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, competing for playing time with third-round pick Dillon Gabriel. The fact that he’s seeing the field at all is unexpected — but all he needed was an opportunity.

Once Sanders stepped in against the Baltimore Ravens to replace an injured Gabriel, he hasn’t looked back. That’s been the story at every stage of his football journey, and it feels like this is only the beginning.

Sanders isn’t a miracle worker, but he’s showing the Browns coaching staff and teammates exactly what made him special at Colorado. He brings a winning mentality and consistently puts his team in a position to compete.

If Sanders keeps building on this momentum, he could redefine what it means to overcome draft-day disappointment. Cleveland is witnessing firsthand how his talent, poise, and determination can lift not just a game, but an entire team.