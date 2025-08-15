Buffs Beat

How Big 12 New Rule Impacts Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders

The Colorado Buffaloes are close to opening their 2025 season at Folsom Field, but that hasn’t stopped the Big 12 from implementing a rule change that could impact multiple fan bases this fall. How does impact Colorado?

Ben Armendariz

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star.
Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
The Big 12 issued a new game management policy after a 15-1 vote that prohibits the throwing of items onto the field of play, as reported by Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports.

The vote comes after a series of incidents in recent seasons in which objects thrown onto the field by fans have disrupted play, created safety concerns, and drawn national attention.

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field.
Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

According to Dellenger's report, teams will receive warnings for the first two violations in a single game before 15-yard penalties could begin.

For Colorado Buffaloes fans, the new rule is unlikely to impact the season, as Colorado fans aren't typically known for throwing items onto the field. However, it has occurred, most recently in 2024 against Cincinnati.

Colorado coach Deion Sanders even addressed the crowd and asked them to stop.

Tortilla-Tossing Tradition

Nov 9, 2024; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffalos wide receiver LaJohntay Wester (10) rushes for a touchdown against the Te
Nov 9, 2024; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffalos wide receiver LaJohntay Wester (10) rushes for a touchdown against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first half at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images / Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

However, as Dellenger noted, Texas Tech is likely to feel the biggest impact from the new ruling, as its fans are infamously known for throwing tortillas onto the field before kickoff.

The Buffs traveled to Lubbock, Texas, to take on the Red Raiders in 2024, where they learned firsthand about the tortilla-tossing tradition.

Fans littered the field before kickoff, many tortillas hitting Colorado players and coaches on the sidelines, while some tortillas even made their way onto the actual field of play.

Nov 9, 2024; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffalos head coach Deion Sanders discusses items being thrown at the bench with B
Nov 9, 2024; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffalos head coach Deion Sanders discusses items being thrown at the bench with Big 12 official Tutashinda Salaam in the second half during the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images / Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

"Coach Prime" was noticeably upset when the tortilla-throwing escalated as the game intensified. Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire even took to the microphone as Sanders had done and asked the fans to stop throwing items onto the field.

After the win over Texas Tech, "Coach Prime" was asked about the tortilla-throwing:

"They were throwing everything but my momma at me. Thank God, a tortilla is soft," Sanders said. "But when they start throwing the water bottles and those other objects, that's when you've got to alarm the officials," said Sanders.

How the Policy Works

Colorado football coach Deion Sanders looks on against Texas Tech in a Big 12 football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, at Jones AT&T Stadium.
Colorado football coach Deion Sanders looks on against Texas Tech in a Big 12 football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, at Jones AT&T Stadium. / Stephen Garcia/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite the Big 12's new ruling, the policy will still allow for tortillas or other objects to be thrown at opening kickoff, and will only result in a warning.

Meaning, at the opening of the second half, fans could toss tortillas again and still only receive a warning. It's only after a third incident that throwing items onto the field may result in a penalty.

It’s a relatively light ruling from the Big 12 compared to how the SEC responded when Texas fans threw objects onto the field during last season’s 30-15 loss to Georgia. In that case, the SEC hit Texas with a substantial $250,000 fine for its fans’ actions.

Colorado Impact

For Colorado, the new rule is unlikely to change much about game-day atmosphere in Boulder. But for programs with more rambunctious traditions like Texas Tech, the policy sends a message that spirited fan participation is welcome, but interfering with play will not be tolerated.

As the Buffs prepare for the 2025 season opener, officials, coaches, and fans alike will be watching to see just how far this new policy reaches and whether it can balance tradition with fair play.

