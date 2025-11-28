Deion Sanders Explains Why He Decided To Redshirt Colorado Freshman Julian Lewis
BOULDER — The long-debated answer to coach Deion Sanders' freshman year plan for Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis was finally revealed earlier this week.
Without much to play for in Saturday's season finale against the Kansas State Wildcats, Sanders plans on sitting Lewis to preserve his redshirt. The former five-star prospect played in his fourth game of the season last weekend, and another would negate the possibility of preserving a year of eligibility.
Sanders opened up on his decision to redshirt Lewis, who will close the season with 589 passing yards and four touchdowns, during this week's episode of "Coach Prime's Playbook."
"I got to do what's best for these young men, and what's best for he and his family is to elongate his college career by allowing him to sit out this week," Sanders told CBS Colorado's Romi Bean. "Kaidon Salter will come in and start. (Ryan) Staub will be his backup. Now, he gets another year, so you're not burning that from him. It's the best thing for the young man. The thing about these kids, if they ball out in two years, they're out anyway. I just want him to have that option."
Sanders reiterated that the decision was solely his. Lewis had expressed a desire to finish the season as Colorado's starting quarterback, but "Coach Prime" will instead prioritize the future.
"It's not something that they (Lewis and his family) came to me and said, 'Hey, coach, what do you (think?)," Sanders said. "No, no. I went to them because he's a baller, he wants to play. He wants to compete, he wants to be involved. But what's best for he and his family is to retain that extra year."
Julian Lewis' Reaction To Redshirt Decision
As Sanders mentioned, the competitor in Lewis would've liked to start another game, but the 18-year-old freshman was ultimately mature about his head coach's decision.
"He was cool," Sanders said. "He's maturing tremendously and he wants to play. Believe me, he wants to play. But I told him I didn't want him to feel like he was letting his teammates down. No, you're not tapping out. You're not shutting it down. This is on me. I gotta look out for what's best for you and what's best for this program."
Previewing Colorado's Season Finale At Kansas State
No longer eligible for a bowl game at 3-8, Colorado will play for pride and the opportunity to spoil 5-6 Kansas State's hopes of earning a bowl bid. The Wildcats began the season 1-3 but have since won four of their last seven under coach Chris Klieman.
Salter will face off against K-State quarterback Avery Johnson at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium on Saturday (10 a.m. MT, FS1).