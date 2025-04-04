Buffs Beat

What Deion Sanders Said About Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter At Colorado Buffaloes NFL Showcase

Coach Deion Sanders shared his thoughts on Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter, Shilo Sanders and other players who participated in the Colorado Buffaloes' "NFL Showcase." The NFL Draft is only weeks away, and Colorado is expected to have multiple players selected.

Jack Carlough

Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders speaks to the media at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images
Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders speaks to the media at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images / Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images
In this story:

BOULDER — With the 2025 NFL Draft only weeks away, the Colorado Buffaloes held a star-studded "NFL Showcase" at the team's indoor practice facility on Friday. The pro day-style event featured 16 draft-eligible Buffs and a proud coach in Deion Sanders looking on.

"Coach Prime" spoke with the media midway through the "NFL Showcase" to share his thoughts on Colorado's NFL-bound players, including quarterback Shedeur Sanders and cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter. Others who performed well in front of countless NFL scouts include wide receivers Will Sheppard and Jimmy Horn Jr. and defensive linemen BJ Green II and Chidozie Nwankwo.

Travis Hunter
Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) catches a pass at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images / Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images

Below are some of Deion Sanders' most notable quotes from Friday's pro day in Boulder:

On Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter: "Surest bets in this draft"

"I think we have the most qualified guys in the draft," Deion Sanders said. "They're not a risk. Shedeur's been doing it year after year after year after year. Shedeur has led college football in this, this, this, this. Travis, ain't nobody like Travis. The surest bets in this draft — I'm not a betting man, I'm a godly man — but the surest bets in this draft are those two young men."

Proud coach

"I'm proud of each and every one of these young men for what they're doing, what they're accomplishing and what they're doing for the program," Sanders said. "This is phenomenal. Thank you all for coming. This is a tremendous boost for our program, what we're trying to accomplish here at CU."

Focus on the players

"Forget me, this is about all these kids that took a chance on us, chose us before they choose anyone else and wanted to end here and end right," Sanders said. "I'm proud of seeing how they have perservered through the journey. You don't know what's on the back page of their lives and what they've gone through."

Shedeur Sanders
Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) passes the ball at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images / Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images

Thoughts on the NFL Draft process

"It's been wonderful, expected, but somewhat ignorant," Sanders said. "When they put Sanders on their back, they get attacked by some one you in here right now... When it gets to the opinions, the negativity of opinions just because their dad was extremely and is extremely successful, that's not fair."

On Shilo Sanders

"Shilo's got several years of film that are impeccable," Deion Sanders said. "Shilo had one negative game that we can denote. Shilo's been a pillar of consistency. Shilo's an old-school player playing under these new-school guidelines."

On Shedeur Sanders deciding to throw

"He needs to throw," Deion Sanders said. "He needs to get out there and let you see it. All of a sudden, at the conclusion of the year after 4,000-some yards, I don't know how many he has in his career, all of a sudden his arm is weak. But he completed a 50-something-yard pass rolling to his left in overtime, so I don't know when his arm got weak."

Pleased with the Cleveland Browns

"I just spoke with the owner (Jimmy Haslam), and he was truly delightful," Deion Sanders said. "It was charming, it was engaging and it was cool. He's a good guy and I like that. I think one of those guys are gonna be there."

Deion Sanders
Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders speaks to the media at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images / Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images

Different standards for the Sanders

"His (Shedeur's) last name is Sanders, you're darn right. I'm held to a different standard, but I don't care," Deion Sanders said. "We are here to change the game, so you're going to be held to a different standard. I like that. All the kids that play at CU are held to a different standard."

