Colorado Buffaloes' Shocking Betting Odds vs. Arizona Released
The Colorado Buffaloes suffered a tough loss against the Utah Utes, getting blown out, 53-7. Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes must shift their attention to their week 10 matchup, the Arizona Wildcats, which will take place on Saturday, Nov. 1.
Betting Odds
The Colorado Buffaloes are 5.5-point underdogs against the Arizona Wildcats on FanDuel Sportsbook. The moneyline for Colorado is +180, and the points total is currently 51.5.
Can Colorado’s Offense Respond
After being blown out, only being 5.5-point underdogs could be seen as a surprise, but the Buffaloes are returning home against a team with just one conference win. The Buffaloes could put up a fight against Arizona, but much will have to be fixed.
The Colorado Buffaloes have to find a spark on offense after being shut down against the Utah Utes.
Salter totals 1,193 passing yards, nine touchdowns, and five interceptions. He has also been sacked 14 times and has a 62.2 completion percentage. Salter also has 266 rushing yards and five touchdowns.
The team’s leading receiver is wide receiver Omarion Miller, who has 430 yards and four touchdowns. Miller and wide receiver Joseph Williams were benched, despite being the team’s leading receivers.
"Our guys don't care about that. The rest of the guys, they're business as usual, because that's life. They've been through high school, youth ball. Guys have done stupid things in life, so for them, it's next man up. Now, another guy has an opportunity to get in there and do his thing. So that's what it was. They're not flustered or bothered by that," Sanders said after the game.
The team struggled to get the run game going, as the offensive line could not stop Utah’s run defense. Running back Micah Welch leads the team with just 281 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Frustration Growing On Defense
Allowing 43 points in the first half is challenging to come back from. Sanders was visibly frustrated with the defensive performance, and there is a lot for the team to overcome through the final stretch of the season. The Colorado defense allowed 165 passing yards and 422 total rushing yards.
Colorado safety Tawfiq Byard leads the Buffaloes with 57 total tackles, 0.5 sacks, and one interception. Linebacker Jeremiah Brown is stepping up with 45 tackles.
Colorado’s defense totals just nine sacks and has to find a way to get pressure on the quarterback moving forward.
Arizona Seeking Big 12 Win
The Arizona Wildcats are 4-3, going 1-3 in Big 12 conference play. The Wildcats are coming off a bye week, looking for a win to keep their hopes for a bowl game alive.
The Wildcats are led by quarterback Noah Fifita, who has 1,829 passing yards and 17 touchdowns. Fifita has done well with ball security, throwing only four interceptions, and has a completion percentage of 66.0.
The top wide receivers on the team are Javin Whatley and Kris Hutson. Whatley leads the team with 370 receiving yards and three touchdowns, while Hutson has 318 yards and two touchdowns.
The Wildcats’ leading rusher is running back Ismail Mahdi, who totals 445 rushing yards and one touchdown. Fifita is not a big runner, totaling just 78 rushing yards, but the quarterback does have three touchdowns.
Colorado’s offense will have to watch for Arizona defensive back Dalton Johnson, who has 52 tackles, one sack, and one interception. Linebacker Riley Wilson could have a big game as well, leading the team with three sacks.
Fortunately, for the Buffaloes, it will be a home game for Colorado, giving them help from the crowd as they look to bounce back. The Colorado Buffaloes and Arizona Wildcats will kick off on Saturday, Nov. 1, at Folsom Field at 5 p.m. MT.
