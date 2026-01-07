Deion Sanders Gets Real About Flurry Of Transfer Portal Adds

The Colorado Buffaloes have landed 17 incoming players so far in this year’s transfer portal. Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders went on “The Morning Run” to talk about the their portal success so far.

Deion Sanders on Portal Additions: "They Ain't Here About No Bag"

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders is interviewed by ESPN during a time out in the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado is currently ranked as having the No. 22 2026 transfer class in the country according to 247Sports. “Coach Prime” hopes that this group can help turn around the Buffs in 2026 after what was a disappointing 3-9 2025 season.

Sanders says that the incoming transfers they have landed are with the Buffaloes not because of the money. They're in Boulder because they want to play football at the highest level.

“These guys are going to get what they get because they deserve it. If they deserve it, then we going to give it to them,” Sanders said. “They ain’t here about no bag. They here about playing the game of football at its highest level. And then they know what comes with that.”

Also says he’s “hand-picked, hand-selected” each of them 👀 pic.twitter.com/XuD2uMJmZC — Scott Procter (@ScottProcter_) January 7, 2026

If they perform well, the money will come. Sanders said these players have an understanding of that and aren’t just picking Colorado strictly based off the amount of money they will get immediately. They are coming their play power conference college football.

Buffaloes Top 2026 Transfer Portal Additions

Sep 6, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Danny Scudero (10) reaches for a pass while defended by Texas Longhorns defensive back Graceson Littleton (29) during the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

15 of the 17 players to transfer to Colorado are rated as three star transfers. The most recent player to transfer to Colorado is former Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Cree Thomas. Thomas signed with Notre Dame out of high school in 2025 as a four star recruit. He appeared in three games as a true freshman before announcing he would be entering the portal.

Colorado’s wide receiver room in 2026 looks like it will be completely different than what it was in 2025. Two of the Buffaloes highest rated incoming transfers are former San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Danny Scudero and former Miami (OH) Redhawks wide receiver Kam Perry.

Scudero, who was listed as a sophomore this past season, had a remarkable 2025 season with San Jose State. In 12 games, he had 88 receptions for 1,291 yards and 10 touchdowns. His 1,291 receiving yards led the entire country.

Perry had his best season in college in 2025 with Miami. In 14 games, he had 43 receptions for 976 yards and six touchdowns.

Buffaloes Lose No. 1 Receiver to Portal

Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) is tackled by Utah Utes defensive back JC Hart (14) during the second half at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

On the other side of all the portal chaos, Colorado lost their No. 1 receiver form the 2025 season in Omarion Miller, who transferred to the Arizona State Sun Devils. Miller is coming off a year where he lead Colorado in receptions with 45, receiving yards with 808, and receiving touchdowns with eight.

The Buffaloes hope that the additions of Scudero and Perry can fill the void left by Miller.