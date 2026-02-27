Brennan Marion Shares Overlooked Aspect of Colorado Buffaloes' Offense

A powerful rushing attack could finally be coming to Boulder.

While appearing on Thee Pregame Show earlier this week, new Colorado Buffaloes offensive coordinator Brennan Marion clarified that his "Go-Go" scheme won't just rely on a flashy passing game and creative route concepts. Developing a power run game that can help close out wins is also a high priority for the former Sacramento State head coach.

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Micah Welch (29) scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

"We're going to make sure that we do things to put us in position to win, not to accumulate a lot of stats," Marion said. "I think anybody can go out there and throw for 5,000 yards and run a whole bunch of hitches every play and end up winning five, six games. You have to have a great run game. You got to be able to get in 12-personnel, get under center. You got to be able to finish and close things out with the run game."

Under former offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur and former running backs coach Marshall Faulk, Colorado rushed for only 125.6 yards per game last season. Micah Welch, who's returning for his upcoming third season in Boulder, led the Buffs with 384 rushing yards on 96 carries.

Meanwhile, Marion's Sacramento State offense averaged 262. ground yards per game and totaled 39 rushing touchdowns. Running backs Damian Handerson II and Jaquail Smith combined for over 1,000 rushing yards last year and have both followed Marion to Colorado.

"To us, it's important to make sure we have that, so teams know we're coming with a physical mindset," Marion said. "We're not out there just to throw spacing and hitches and be cute. They know that they could get punched in the mouth, too."

Colorado's Outlook at Running Back

Nov 22, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama running back Richard Young (9) runs the ball against Eastern Illinois at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images | Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

Along with Welch, Henderson and Smith, Colorado added Alabama transfer Richard Young and will return DeKalon Taylor, who missed most of last season due to injury. Smith is also dealing with a minor injury entering spring camp, but is expected to be healthy for the spring game.

Young rushed for 234 yards and five touchdowns in three seasons at Alabama, and Taylor had 83 rushing yards last year before his injury.

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Dekalon Taylor (20) celebrates his touchdown reception in the first quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Earlier this offseason, coach Deion Sanders promoted analyst Johnnie Mack to lead Colorado's running back room.

"they some dudes, they can ball too," Mack told Thee Pregame Show. "Don't get that twisted. They can ball. But also, they're going to be great fathers, great husbands one day as well. I'm excited about the room because when you got a close-knit room who supports one another, who's not selfish, who's selfless and wants everybody to win, because there's enough for all of us to eat."

Colorado is set to open its fourth spring camp of the "Coach Prime" era on Monday. The Black and Gold Day spring football game is set for April 11.