Brennan Marion Shares Overlooked Aspect of Colorado Buffaloes' Offense
In this story:
A powerful rushing attack could finally be coming to Boulder.
While appearing on Thee Pregame Show earlier this week, new Colorado Buffaloes offensive coordinator Brennan Marion clarified that his "Go-Go" scheme won't just rely on a flashy passing game and creative route concepts. Developing a power run game that can help close out wins is also a high priority for the former Sacramento State head coach.
"We're going to make sure that we do things to put us in position to win, not to accumulate a lot of stats," Marion said. "I think anybody can go out there and throw for 5,000 yards and run a whole bunch of hitches every play and end up winning five, six games. You have to have a great run game. You got to be able to get in 12-personnel, get under center. You got to be able to finish and close things out with the run game."
Under former offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur and former running backs coach Marshall Faulk, Colorado rushed for only 125.6 yards per game last season. Micah Welch, who's returning for his upcoming third season in Boulder, led the Buffs with 384 rushing yards on 96 carries.
Meanwhile, Marion's Sacramento State offense averaged 262. ground yards per game and totaled 39 rushing touchdowns. Running backs Damian Handerson II and Jaquail Smith combined for over 1,000 rushing yards last year and have both followed Marion to Colorado.
"To us, it's important to make sure we have that, so teams know we're coming with a physical mindset," Marion said. "We're not out there just to throw spacing and hitches and be cute. They know that they could get punched in the mouth, too."
Colorado's Outlook at Running Back
Along with Welch, Henderson and Smith, Colorado added Alabama transfer Richard Young and will return DeKalon Taylor, who missed most of last season due to injury. Smith is also dealing with a minor injury entering spring camp, but is expected to be healthy for the spring game.
Young rushed for 234 yards and five touchdowns in three seasons at Alabama, and Taylor had 83 rushing yards last year before his injury.
MORE: Colorado's Andreu Swasey Delivers Motivational Message During Offseason Workout
MORE: Three Keys for Colorado, Deion Sanders to Bounce Back in 2026
MORE: Intriguing Offensive Line Recruit Announces Offer From Colorado Buffaloes
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE
Earlier this offseason, coach Deion Sanders promoted analyst Johnnie Mack to lead Colorado's running back room.
"they some dudes, they can ball too," Mack told Thee Pregame Show. "Don't get that twisted. They can ball. But also, they're going to be great fathers, great husbands one day as well. I'm excited about the room because when you got a close-knit room who supports one another, who's not selfish, who's selfless and wants everybody to win, because there's enough for all of us to eat."
Colorado is set to open its fourth spring camp of the "Coach Prime" era on Monday. The Black and Gold Day spring football game is set for April 11.
Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.