One Big Breakout Candidate for the Colorado Buffaloes

The Colorado Buffaloes are coming off a 3-9 season in need of a major turnaround. After hitting the transfer portal to rebuild the roster, running back Richard Young is poised for a breakout season.

Young spent three seasons with the Alabama Crimson Tide before entering the portal. According to 247Sports, Young was a three-star prospect and the No. 62 running back in the portal. Although his time with the Crimson Tide never took off, with the Buffaloes, he can be just what Colorado’s offense has been missing.

Aug. 4, 2025; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide players and coaches participate in a media day with reporters and fans at the Hank Crisp Indoor Practice Facility. Fan Mike Bailey leans in close to talk two quarterback Ty Simpson and running back Richard Young. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Richard Young's Potential When Given the Chance

When committing to Alabama from the 2023 class, Young was a four-star prospect and the No. 7 running back recruit, according to 247Sports. His best season with the Crimson Tide was in 2024, but he had just 27 carries for 146 yards and two touchdowns.

The most important way for Young to break out is to stay healthy. In 2024, he suffered a lower-body injury early in the season. By the 2025 season, he had fallen down Alabama's depth chart, appearing in just five games.

He is coming off a season in which he recorded 64 rushing yards and two touchdowns. After lacking playing time, Young transferred to Colorado, where he can compete for the starting running back position and have a breakout season if he wins the competition.

Friends and family attend a signing day celebration for Richard Young and Kelton Henderson at Lehigh Senior High School in Lehigh Acres on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. Fnp Lehigh Signing 0017 | Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News / USA TODAY NETWORK

Young is a powerful runner, and given his size, listed at 5-foot-11 and 212 pounds on 247Sports, he can push Colorado's offense down the field. As the Colorado Buffaloes work to open up the offense and improve upon a three-win season, Young could be just what the offense needs to get the run game going.

Brennan Marion to Elevate the Run Game

The reason Young can truly break out with the Buffaloes is because of offensive coordinator Brennan Marion. Colorado hired Marion quickly after the 2025 season, and he can help the ground game improve immensely.

MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Biggest Defensive Transfer Portal Addition

MORE: What Colorado Men's Basketball Proved in Near-Upset of BYU

MORE: Brett Favre Makes Feelings About Deion Sanders' NFL Career Clear

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

In 2025, the Buffaloes averaged 3.5 rushing yards per attempt, totalling 1,507 yards and 15 touchdowns. Colorado’s leading rusher was running back Micah Welch, who recorded 384 yards and four touchdowns.

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Legendary football and baseball player and father of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders on the sidelines prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

With Marion joining the Buffaloes, the team can install his “Go-Go” offense, which heavily utilizes the run game. Young appeared in just five games last season with the Crimson Tide, but with Marion as the offensive coordinator, the running back can take off and have his best year yet.

Marion was Sacramento State's head coach last season before taking the offensive coordinator position with Colorado and coach Deion Sanders. The Hornets' offense averaged 262.6 rushing yards per game and 5.5 yards per attempt.

If Young wins the starting position, he can become a key part of Colorado’s turnaround and help the Buffaloes run an explosive offense.

Colorado Buffaloes Revamping the Offense

With Young’s breakout potential, the offense as a whole can take a step forward. Returning in 2026 is quarterback Julian Lewis, and with Marion’s hire and the transfer portal additions, Colorado’s offense will be revamped with the potential for a big season.

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Lewis is entering his second year with the program after four game appearances in 2025. The former four-star recruit is projected to take over the offense in the fall, and the team brought in key pieces to build around their young quarterback.

Despite losing wide receiver Omarion Miller to the transfer portal, the Buffaloes acquired several receivers, including DeAndre Moore from Texas. Moore is bringing in Power Four playing experience to the receiver room, and his talent will make it easier on Lewis in what would be his first full season starting.

If Young and the run game can gain momentum, Colorado's offense can open up by keeping opposing defenses on their toes.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES