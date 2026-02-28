Brennan Marion Reveals Mindset For Colorado Opportunity

The Colorado Buffaloes’ offseason has been full of challenges, but coach Deion Sanders made a hire that’s already turning heads. After parting ways with offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, Sanders brought in a creative spark for the offense.

He landed former Sacramento State head coach Brennan Marion as the Buffaloes’ new playcaller, bringing a more innovative approach. That includes the “Go-Go” offense Marion developed while coaching high school football in California.

Marion shared his excitement about joining the Buffaloes once more on social media, highlighting faith and trusting the process when opportunities arise.

“Most people miss opportunity’s because they tell God how the opportunity should look to accept it or they listen to man’s opinion about it,” Marion wrote. “Faith is trusting that God will make the most out of the opportunity regardless of how it looks to others. 1 Great Year can change your life.”

His decision to leave a head coaching role to become Colorado’s offensive coordinator speaks volumes about the trust he has in Sanders and the program.

With Marion, Colorado’s offense could look dramatically different next season. If everything clicks, fans might be witnessing the start of something special for the program for years to come.

Brennan Marion’s Positive Approach Sparks Hope for Colorado Fans

There’s plenty of reason why Marion connecting with players this early matters—for both the program and for Sanders. If the Buffaloes hope to improve on a three-win season, building trust and a positive culture has to come first.

Early relationships and mutual trust between coach and players will be key to turning the program around.

Marion has highlighted the importance of faith and trusting the process, and that mindset is already shaping how he interacts with the team. These connections aren’t just about wins next season, but they’re about creating a foundation for growth, resilience, and long-term success.

With Sanders facing the realities of health and longevity, the bonds Marion is forming now could help the program well into the future. If his mindset and leadership continue to take hold, Colorado could see a transformation that goes far beyond the scoreboard.

Can Brennan Marion Transform the Buffaloes’ Offense Right Away?

The Buffaloes’ offense has struggled to find relevance since quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter left for the NFL. While the program has shown an ability to develop talent, keeping it has been a different story.

The redshirt freshman quarterback, Julian Lewis, does not carry the same level of star power as the Buffaloes had in the past with Sanders. However, he does bring a solid foundation from which the Buffaloes can improve.

The Marion offense is designed for a team that has had a difficult time moving the football down the field by maximizing what the team has.

The idea is to keep the defense guessing and make the offense more efficient. If the Buffaloes successfully implement the new offense, they could have a much more dynamic and unpredictable one this year.

The Buffaloes’ success will depend on how quickly the new quarterback and supporting cast adjust to an offense built for creativity and constant motion. If the team adapts well, they could unlock a more dynamic and unpredictable attack.

In that case, Marion could be the spark the Buffaloes need to revive their offense.