Brennan Marion Sets Tone With Inspiring Speech At Colorado Team Meeting

A new tone is getting set in Boulder.

With winter workouts now underway, a few fresh Colorado Buffaloes coaches have turned heads with their words of wisdom during team meetings. New tight ends coach Josh Niblett's introductory speech went particularly viral, but offensive coordinator Brennan Marion also made some noise in college football circles with his honest advice to Colorado players.

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) scrambles in the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

As documented by Darius Sanders of Reach The People Media, Marion challenged the Buffs' new-look roster to appreciate the opportunity they've been given at Colorado.

"I told y'all, it's not about where you're from, it's not about none of that. It's about we're Colorado Buffaloes now, and we got to make it happen here," Marion said. "Some of y'all are ungrateful as hell — won't eat a free meal, don't like the clothes that you wear that are free. All this stuff is free. This is the last time in your life that everything will be free for you."

Colorado OC Brennan Marion keeping it real: “This gotta work for some of y’all.”



🎥 @KingDarius_NS pic.twitter.com/a55hsONicc — Scott Procter (@ScottProcter_) January 23, 2026

Marion joined coach Deion Sanders' staff in December following one season as Sacramento State's head coach. Known for his "Go-Go" offensive scheme and strong recruiting skills, the 38-year-old coach has quickly made a strong first impression in Boulder.

Brennan Marion Challenges Colorado Players

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) catches a pass for a touchdown during the second quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Marion then urged players to realize the big picture behind their college football careers.

"You got people back home that are dependent on you," Marion said. "It's gotta work for some of y'all. Some of y'all forget that once you get a couple of free meals, a free place to stay, free gear. We forget how we prayed, begged, wanted this opportunity. And now we've got it."

Outside of a few key contributors, Colorado lacked leadership on and off the field last season en route to winning only three games. With offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, safety Tawfiq Byard and others now gone, the Buffs must find new players with the drive to lead.

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Micah Welch (29) celebrates a touchdown in the second half against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

"If we have more people in here that want to be the guy, we'll become elite," Marion continued. "We can't be here to just hang out and chill and go through the motions. We have to be guys that are like, 'Man, I want to be the greatest that ever lived, that ever walked through Colorado.' If everybody has that mindset, we'll be a really hard to beat football team. We'll be the best in the country if you have the mindset."

Despite adding one of the nation's best transfer portal classes and a few talented freshmen, Colorado will again enter next season looking to prove itself in the Big 12 Conference.

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during the second quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Finally, Marion spoke on the importance of gratitude.

"People would cut their whole leg off, everything to be in the room we're in. Do not forget that," Marion said. "Wake up every day grateful for this opportunity."