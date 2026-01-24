Jordan Seaton Makes High-Stakes Transfer Portal Decision

Former Colorado Buffaloes star left tackle Jordan Seaton is headed to the LSU Tigers, per an announcement on his Instagram Friday night. The prolific pass protector spent two seasons under coach Deion Sanders but has departed for another one of college football's biggest personalities, coach Lane Kiffin.

Jordan Seaton Finds Life After Deion Sanders

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Jordan Seaton (77) and athletic director Rick George following the win against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

With a reported price tag of $4-5 million, Seaton demanded high-profile interest following a shock entry into the transfer portal on Jan. 12. His 11-day free agency included official visits with the Miami Hurricanes and Mississippi State Bulldogs before LSU lured him in last weekend.

He initially planned on official visits with Oregon, Texas and Ole Miss, but Kiffin and Co. kept him in Tigerland while trying to close a deal. However, Seaton did end up meeting with Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks in Atlanta, Georgia.

It caused Seaton to miss LSU’s spring enrollment date, Jan. 20, meaning he can't play spring football. Oregon pushed hard, but Kiffin ultimately secured college football's best remaining transfer.

Dec 27, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Louisiana State Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin looks on prior to the game against the Houston Cougars at NRG Stadium. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

It capped the nation's top portal class of 2026, albeit a smidge top-heavy. Seaton will block the blindside of former Arizona State star quarterback Sam Leavitt, while elite former Ole Miss edge Princewill Umanmielen joined the Tigers on Thursday.

And if Leavitt suffers injury, five-star quarterback recruit Husan Longstreet will step right in. USC previously signed him after losing Colorado signal caller Julian Lewis to a commitment flip.

Kiffin is surging into his first year as LSU coach after a tumultuous exit from Oxford. Landing a former top prospect who hit as well as Seaton gives the Tigers protection, pride and patience.

MORE: Deion Sanders Bolsters Colorado Secondary with Transfer Cornerback

MORE: Jordan Seaton's Cousin Joins Colorado In Turn Of Transfer Portal Events

MORE: One Big Takeaway From Colorado’s Transfer Portal Class

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

Jordan Seaton's Left Legacy

Sep 27, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) pass protects on Brigham Young Cougars defensive end Hunter Clegg (90) in the second quarter at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Nicknamed "The Franchise," Seaton was two-thirds through a legendary career in black and gold before transferring elsewhere. He was a five-star and the best offensive tackle of 2024's recruiting class, committing to Coach Prime on national television over Ohio State, Alabama, Oregon and more.

Seaton bonded with quarterback Shedeur Sanders, helping lead a 9-4 season and the Buffaloes' first bowl berth in a full season since 2016. He earned Freshman All-American honors and an All-Big 12 honorable mention while allowing just three sacks.

He made strides as a sophomore in 2025, earning a Second Team All-Big 12 selection, being tabbed a midseason All-American by Sporting News and Athlon and ranking as a quarterfinalist for the Lombardi Award. After allowing just one sack and five pressures over 541 pass-blocking snaps, Seaton missed a tragic season's final three games.

Barring injury, many will speak of Seaton as a potential top-10 NFL draft pick just one year from now. His time in Colorado was short, starting sweet but ending sour. He won the Buffalo Heart Award as voted on by fans last fall, but now, Boulder's populace may want it back.

Colorado has an array of potential replacements, but Seaton's talent was irreplaceable. His exit felt unavoidable due to the lofty bidding war that ensued, but one where Sanders is left wondering what could have been.