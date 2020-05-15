BuffsCountry
Podcast: Has the NCAA gone soft?

Chase Howell

The CU Buffs Country podcast is back for another episode this week. 

Chase Howell, Vinay Simlot and Adam Chalifoux finally addressed the elephant in the room.

Will there be a college football season? How do they make it fair for schools across the country? Is it right that the NCAA is taking a step back and letting the conferences and schools handle the pandemic?

If some schools can go back to school and some can't, how can you make a uniform return date?

Could they possibly play the Pac-12 season separate from the rest of the school?

All of those questions and more were answered on this week's podcast.

The lads also discussed the Pac-12 webinar that has been happening throughout the week. This includes what Karl Dorrell had to say on Tuesday and what some of the other Pac-12 coaches had to say about Dorrell.

As well as one of the best coach-to-coach interactions of the offseason. Chip Kelly vs. Herm Edwards.

Then a little bit of Michael Jordan talk as former CU basketball coach Kim English tweeted out a couple of his hilarious interactions with the greatest of all time.

And finally, the segment that the streets are going wild for, Clown College scholarship offer of the week.

This week's nominations were Fox Sports personality Nick Wright, former NFL official Dean Blandino and Mark Emmert/NCAA.

Find out who got offered the scholarship on this week's show.

