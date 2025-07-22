How Many Colorado Buffaloes Stars Are Entering Their First NFL Training Camp?
Led by coach Deion Sanders, an impressive influx of former Colorado Buffaloes players has entered the NFL this offseason. In total, eight standouts from last year's CU football team will navigate their first NFL training camp this month.
Training camp will decide how many of those eight make a 53-man roster, but Colorado fans should have at least a couple more NFL teams to follow this season.
Take a closer look at all eight former Buffs entering their first NFL training camp:
Cornerback/Wide Receiver Travis Hunter, Jacksonville Jaguars
Tied with running back Bo Matthews as the highest-drafted player in Colorado football history, Travis Hunter went No. 2 overall to the Jaguars in April and is now preparing for his rookie season in the NFL. Jacksonville coach Liam Coen will allow the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner to play both cornerback and wide receiver, although it's yet to be seen how that will look on game day.
Quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland Browns
After an unexpected fall to the fifth round of the NFL Draft, Shedeur Sanders enters training camp competing with third-round pick Dillon Gabriel and veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett for the Browns' starting quarterback job. Cleveland will hold its first full-squad training camp practice on Wednesday.
Wide Receiver Jimmy Horn Jr., Carolina Panthers
Jimmy Horn Jr. spent two seasons in Boulder and is now headed into his first NFL season with the Panthers. A sixth-round pick, Horn will likely see action on special teams and at wide receiver this fall.
Wide Receiver LaJohntay Wester, Baltimore Ravens
Similar to Horn, Wester was drafted in the sixth round and will likely see significant time on special teams this preseason as a kickoff and punt returner. After transferring from Florida Atlantic, Wester had 931 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns with the Buffs last year.
Safety Shilo Sanders, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Shilo Sanders landed an undrafted free agent contract with the Buccaneers soon after his younger brother, Shedeur, went to the Browns. The former Colorado safety must prove his worth to Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles to earn a 53-man roster spot.
Safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig, Jacksonville Jaguars
Fellow former Colorado safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig is looking to make the Jaguars' final roster as an undrafted free agent. Silmon-Craig has long been overlooked by the NFL despite being one of the Buffs' most valuable players last season.
Defensive End BJ Green II, Jacksonville Jaguars
BJ Green II had a monster season in Boulder last fall, recording a team-high 7.5 sacks and tying linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green for the team lead in TFLs with 12. Still, the former Arizona State walk-on went undrafted before signing with the Jaguars.
Wide Receiver Will Sheppard, Green Bay Packers
As reported by NFL insider Jordan Schultz on Monday, Will Sheppard signed an undrafted deal with the Green Bay Backers on Monday. Sheppard previously landed with the Buccaneers but was released after failing his rookie physical.