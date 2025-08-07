Chad Johnson's Powerful Message To Shedeur Sanders Ahead Of Cleveland Browns Start
Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders doesn't lack outside support ahead of his first NFL preseason start with the Cleveland Browns.
With news dropping earlier this week that the rookie Sanders will start against the Carolina Panthers on Friday, countless big names have shared uplifting words, including former NFL standout wide receiver Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson. The NFL's official X account announced Sanders' massive opportunity on Tuesday, and the Cincinnati Bengals quote-tweeted the post with the caption, "Give 'em hell Friday."
Johnson's sentiment comes as many have expressed frustrations with the Browns' handling of Sanders. Despite putting up strong numbers in training camp practices, Sanders hasn't received any first-team reps on offense and now must perform under the bright lights in Charlotte.
Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson Ready For Shedeur Sanders' Preseason Debut
On his "Nightcap" YouTube show, Johnson explained to co-host and fellow NFL great Shannon Sharpe that Sanders is more than ready for Friday's opportunity.
"He's prepared for this," Johnson said. "He's prepared for this moment. If anything, and all you've been through, the doubters, the naysayers, the haters, your enemies right there in your own backyard that drafted you. If what the owner (Jimmy Haslam) said last week is not motivation to go out there and cut a plumb fool? In an organized way, in a structured environment, it's still the game of football. Show that you can be a leader — calm, quiet, collected and reserved."
Johnson was referring to Haslam recently telling reporters that his general manager, Andrew Berry, was the one who ultimately decided to draft Sanders in the fifth round. While Sanders entered the draft as a projected first-round pick, the Browns passed on him six times, including in the third round when they selected former Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel.
Ocho's Bold Prediction For Shedeur Sanders' First Drive
Johnson later offered a prediction that Sanders will get off to a quick start against the Panthers.
"Watch what happens," Johnson said. "I guarantee he march their (expletive) right down the (expletive) field in that first drive. I guarantee you that's how it plays out, marching right down the field. If he don't play well, I'mma hold him accountable."
Sanders, the youngest son of third-year Colorado coach Deion Sanders, is expected to see the majority of Cleveland's quarterback snaps on Friday with Gabriel and Kenny Pickett dealing with hamstring injuries and veteran Joe Flacco slated to sit. Coach Kevin Stefanski may also give recent free agent signee Tyler "Snoop" Huntley playing time.
According to ESPN Cleveland, Sanders completed 4-of-7 team drill passes during the Browns' joint practice with the Panthers on Wednesday.
Kickoff between the Browns and Panthers on Friday is set for 7 p.m. ET (5 p.m. MT) on the NFL Network.