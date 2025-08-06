Cleveland Browns' Shedeur Sanders Stats From Joint Practice With Carolina Panthers
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders took part in seven-on-seven drills during the joint practice between the Browns and Carolina Panthers. The former Colorado Buffaloes star went 4/7 with zero touchdowns and zero interceptions.
Shedeur Sanders Prepares for Start in Preseason Opener
Shedeur Sanders will get the nod at quarterback in the Browns preseason opener against the Panthers. The Browns and Panthers will kick off their respective preseasons when they face each other on Friday, August. 8.
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski announced that rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel along with quarterback Kenny Pickett will not play in this game with hamstring injuries. This opened the door for Sanders to start.
Cleveland Browns Quarterback Room
Shedeur Sanders was one of five quarterbacks to take reps for the Browns in the joint practice with the Panthers. Here is how the other four Browns quarterbacks did.
-Joe Flacco, 8/13, zero touchdowns, zero interceptions
-Dillon Gabriel, 7/8, one touchdown, zero interceptions
-Kenny Pickett, 5/7, two touchdowns, zero interceptions
-Tyler Huntley, 2/5, zero touchdowns, zero interceptions
It is looking like Joe Flacco will win the starting quarterback job when the Browns begin the regular season at home against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Sep. 7. Flacco has the edge due to his veteran presence and familiarity with Coach Kevin Stefanski's system from his time with the Browns in 2023.
The starting quarterback position is not the only battle. The Browns have four other quarterbacks that are fighting for roster spots. There won't be five quarterbacks on the 53-man roster when the regular season starts so performing well in these practices and preseason games are key.
An Opportunity for Shedeur Sanders
Shedeur Sanders will get the opportunity to prove that he belongs on the Browns opening day roster when he takes the field against the Carolina Panthers.
Sanders was selected by the Browns in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Sheduer went into the draft projected to be on the first few quarterbacks taken in the first or second round. It came as a stunner that he was taken so late and that he wasn't even the first quarterback selected in the draft by the Browns.
Two rounds prior to taking Shedeur, the Browns drafted Dillon Gabriel. Gabriel struggled in his last few training camp practices and now is sidelined with a hamstring injury. With Sanders getting the start in the preseason opener and Gabriel being out, this is a golden chance for Shedeur to show the Browns that they should have taken him earlier.
Furthermore, Sanders can even separate himself from Kenny Pickett and Tyler Huntley. Pickett will also not be active in the game but Huntley will. Even though it is just a preseason game, it's a massive game in the young career of Shedeur Sanders.