Champ Bailey Doesn't Hold Back About Deion Sanders

Before his coaching days, Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders was an elite football player on the field. After all these years of being in the spotlight, Sanders’ influence is still making it’s mark in the football world.

Hall of Fame cornerback Champ Bailey went on “The Rich Eisen Show” over the weekend and spoke glowingly of Deion from their time as teammates.

Champ Bailey Gives Deion Sanders A Shout-Out

Aug 31, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; NFL Hall of Fame member and former Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Champ Bailey on the sideline before a game against the Clemson Tigers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

After a illustrious collegiate carer with the Georgia Bulldogs from 1996-1998, Champ Bailey was selected No. 7 overall in the 1999 NFL Draft by Washington. Being a defensive back around this time in football, the standard at the position was Deion Sanders. Sanders was just coming off his sixth First-team All-Pro season. In Bailey’s second season in the NFL in 2000, Sanders was his teammate in Washington.

“Imagine how he is to a guy like me. You know, that’s trying to walk his path and do the things he’s done,” Bailey said about Sanders. “And then the nuggets he still gives me to this day.”

Bailey gave a lot of credit to Sanders for his success early on his career. Bailey ended up being on one of the best defensive players in his generation from 1999-2013; making seven All-Pro teams and 12 Pro Bowls. Bailey still holds the record for most Pro Bowl selections for a defensive back ever. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2019. He had most of his success with the Denver Broncos.

Jan 19, 2014; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Champ Bailey (24) against the New England Patriots during the 2013 AFC Championship football game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“I tell people all the time, the best thing to happen to a young player is you fall into locker room where you have veterans that care about you and pour into you,” Bailey said. “I had two of those guys that I looked up to…been first-ballot hall of famers. I couldn’t have landed in a better situation at the time.”

Having a veteran presence like Deion in the locker room, someone who was been there and done that is a major boost for young players. Could that be helping Colorado, with Sanders leading the charge?

MORE: Deion Sanders Reportedly Hires Familiar Name As Colorado Running Backs Coach

MORE: Why Shedeur Sanders Will Bounce Back From Late-Season Struggles

MORE: Insider Reveals Biggest Reason Behind Colorado's Transfer Portal Mass Exodus

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

Deion Sanders’ Playing Career To Coaching

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during the second quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Deion Sanders’ NFL playing career spanned from 1989-2005. He made eight All-Pro teams, was the 1994 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, and won two Super Bowls. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011.

After his playing career was over, Sanders got into media covering games as an analyst. As his sons grew older and started playing higher level football, “Prime” turned into “Coach Prime.”

He started coaching high school before getting his first college football head coaching job with Jackson State in 2020. After three successful seasons there, Sanders was hired by the Colorado Buffaloes.

Deion Sanders is a two-time Super Bowl champion, was named the AP's NFL Defensive Player of the Year (1994) and was a six-time First Team All-Pro. Xxx 49ers Cowboys S Fbn Ca | Robert Hanshiro, USA TODAY, USA TODAY via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Colorado immediately became must watch TV in 2023. Despite their struggles during Deion’s first year in Boulder, the Buffs were one of the most watched teams in the entire country.

The Buffaloes turned around from 4-8 in 2023 and went 9-4 in 2024. Deion’s son, and Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders ended up being selected in the 2025 NFL Draft.

2025 was more like the 2023 season for Colorado, as they took a major step back and went 3-9. “Coach Prime” will try to get his team back to a bowl game in 2026.