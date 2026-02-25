Seismic Change Comes To Colorado Buffaloes' Defensive Coaching Staff

Only five days before the start of spring ball, Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders has a new defensive coordinator.

Thee Pregame Show's Uncle Neely reported Wednesday morning that recently-hired linebackers coach Chris Marve has been promoted to defensive coordinator following the loss of Robert Livingston, who accepted an NFL role on the Denver Broncos' staff. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the 40-year-old Livingston will become coach Sean Payton's defensive pass game coordinator.

While the timing isn't ideal, Marve's prior experience as Virginia Tech's defensive coordinator from 2022-24 should make the transition somewhat easier. In his final season there, Virginia Tech's defense allowed 22.8 points and 363 yards per game en route to winning six games.

The 2024 Hokies also recorded 37 sacks, including 16 from defensive lineman Antwaun Powell, and 15 interceptions. Still, then-head coach Brent Pry released Marve from his Virginia Tech staff that December.

The 36-year-old Marve did not hold a college coaching job this past season.

A former All-SEC linebacker at Vanderbilt, Marve joined Sanders' staff in December. Andre' Hart remains on Colorado's coaching staff as an assistant linebackers coach, although it's unclear how that position group will be handled moving forward.

"I'm here for two reasons: one because the lord called me here and my second reason is to serve," Marve said in a team meeting last month, per Well Off Media. "I serve by leading and teaching."

It's also unclear who will step in to coach Colorado's safeties. Livingston held the role of defensive coordinator/safeties coach the past two seasons, working with the likes of Tawfiq Byard, Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig and Shilo Sanders.

Livingston interviewed for a job with the Dallas Cowboys earlier this offseason, but will now make his way to Denver.

Chris Marve's Background

Before his three seasons at Virginia Tech, Marve coached linebackers at Florida State (2020-21), Mississippi State (2019) and Vanderbilt (2016-18). He began his coaching career at his alma mater as a defensive quality control coach in 2014.

"Christopher Marve is a linebacker guy and if you know football, you know linebackers run your defense," Uncle Neely said. "They are the communication hub, they set the front, they adjust to motion, they handle the checks, they close gaps. Virginia Tech under Marve was disciplined, physical and linebacker-driven. That matters for Colorado because if we're being honest, Colorado's biggest defensive issues weren't talent; it was discipline and gap integrity."

Other Colorado Coaching Changes

Marve is one of several coaches who've either been hired or promoted by Sanders this offseason.

Defensive Line: Graduate assistant Dante' Carter replaces Domata Peko (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Cornerbacks: Aaron Fletcher hired and Kevin Mathis to coach nickelbacks

Running Backs: Analyst Johnnie Mack replaces Marshall Faulk (Southern)

Tight Ends: Josh Niblett hired to replace Brett Bartolone (Nevada)

Offensive Coordinator: Brennan Marion hired to replace Pat Shurmur

Defensive Coordinator: Linebackers coach Chris Marve replaces Robert Livingston (Denver Broncos)

Special teams coordinator Michael Pollock is also no longer on Sanders' staff.