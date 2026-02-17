Deion Sanders' Assistant Coaches Challenge Colorado Players in Team Meeting

While the Colorado Buffaloes' season opener against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets is still over six months away, coach Deion Sanders and his assistants are already helping players develop a strong mental foundation.

During a team meeting earlier this week, "Coach Prime" had several of his assistant coaches speak on the importance of working to reach your desired location. Colorado coaches, including offensive coordinator Brennan Marion, highlighted the benefits of maximizing the opportunity they've been given at CU.

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders (right) with wide receivers coach Jason Phillips against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"All of us have the ability change the way that we see what we see. We can change that," Marion said, per Thee Pregame Show. "Sometimes, we forget that we're special, that we got that dream in our heart. That's why we're in this room. Everybody in this room is different. Whether you know it or not, whether you believe it or not, you're different. That's why you're in this room. You're not no average-(expletive) regular person."

Check out what Sanders' other coaches had to say:

Linebackers Coach Chris Marve

FSU linebackers coach Chris Marve at the FSU National Signing Day Party on Feb. 5, 2020. Img 4547 | Wayne McGahee III/Democrat, Tallahassee Democrat via Imagn Content Services, LLC

First-year Colorado linebackers coach Chris Marve, who previously spent time as Virginia Tech's defensive coordinator, spoke first.

"It's about how do I view myself?" Marve said. "I understand that other people have opinions, other people have perspectives. But the longest conversation that you're ever gonna have is the one that you have with yourself. So how do you view yourself? You go to make sure that you do this too now. Because a man tells himself one of two things every morning. When you look in the mirror, you tell yourself the truth or you tell yourself a lie."

Marve will lead a linebacker room highlighted by incoming transfers Tyler Martinez (New Mexico State), Liona Lefau (Texas) and Gideon Lampron (Bowling Green).

Tight Ends Coach Josh Niblett

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes tight end Zach Atkins (85) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Fellow first-year Colorado assistant Josh Niblett gave an especially passionate speech on the value of working toward a desired "vision."

"For me, it's not just about seeing things, it's about vision," the tight ends coach said. "Your vision is gonna do three things. It's gonna give you fuel every day. If you wake up every day and have a vision of what you want to become, what we all want to become together, it's gonna fuel you."

Niblett's tight ends include returners Zach Atkins, Corbin Laisure and Zayne DeSouza, and Northern Colorado transfer Fisher Clements.

Offensive Line Coach Gunnar White

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; General view Folsom Field before the game between the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets against the Colorado Buffaloes. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

From offensive line coach Gunnar White's perspective, there's a "common denominator" that brings the entire message together.

"The common denominator on this is work," White said. "Where you start off, where you're born, where you're from, if you don't like it or you love it, it doesn't matter. If you want to build your own, you got to work for it. If you start at the bottom, you're gonna stay at the bottom if you don't work."