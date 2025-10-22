Chaos Ensues As Colorado Buffaloes Speedsters Argue Fastest Player On Team
BOULDER — While speaking with the media on Tuesday, neither Kam Mikell nor Quentin Gibson was able to agree on who owns the title of the Colorado Buffaloes' fastest player.
Mikell, a redshirt freshman wide receiver, took the podium first and shared a confident answer when asked who the fastest Buff was. "Me, no doubt," the Georgia native said. "I wouldn't put nobody over me... I'll say that any day. I'm the fastest player on the team. Me personally, I want to see about other people in the nation and see who's faster than me. I just know for sure I'm the fastest person on the team. Don't worry about that."
All in good fun, fellow wide receiver Quentin Gibson spoke next and was asked about Mikell claiming to be the fastest player on the team. "Kam is not faster than me," the true freshman said. "He's probably second, though."
Until Gibson and Mikell compete in a timed race, this debate may continue. Running back DeKalon Taylor, who has missed the past few games due to injury, may also have something to say on the matter.
Deion Sanders Utilizing Kam Mikell's Versatility
During the same press conference, coach Deion Sanders was asked about Mikell, who recorded five carries for six yards in Colorado's last game against the Iowa State Cyclones.
"He has dealt with a lot of injuries, which has put him behind the eight ball," Sanders said. "Wherever we put him, he works his butt off and gives it whatever he has. Whether it is at special teams, now he is at running back. He was at receiver, he's been at safety... I can't wait until the spring so we can really identify what he is."
Mikell also spoke on what has been a challenging start to his college football career.
"It's been a process," Mikell said. "Being myself, I just got to believe I'm gonna get over it. Being from a broken hand and having other injuries, I felt like I should have taken my time. I've been going in and out of this, and my coaches and stuff, they believe in me. So I got to believe in myself because confidence issues can happen. I just stay with it and know my time's coming."
Depending on the health of Dre'lon Miller and the rest of Colorado's running backs, Mikell could continue to see action in the backfield. He has yet to fully break out, but "Coach Prime" holds confidence that Mikell's work ethic will soon yield results.
Quentin Gibson Enjoying Strong Freshman Year
Gibson, a former four-star prospect from freshman has tallied 43 receiving yards and an impressive 427 kickoff return yards through the first seven games of his college career.
"I'm getting more comfortable with the game, relaxing more with the atmosphere," Gibson said. "The pressure is off now."
Gibson and Mikell will look to show off their wheels when the Buffs visit the Utah Utes on Saturday at 8:15 p.m. MT (ESPN).