The Three Colorado Playmakers Who Could Thrive In Brennan Marion's Offense
In this story:
A new, fast-paced style of offensive football is coming to Boulder next season.
Brought in by coach Deion Sanders, new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion will bring his "Go-Go" offense to a Colorado Buffaloes team needing a true identity. The offense, created by Marion, is similar to the triple-option attack, but stands apart in that it features sets with two running backs in the backfield.
The innovative approach rose to prominence during the 2023 and 2024 seasons when Marion turned the UNLV Rebels into one of college football's most productive offenses. With Marion as UNLV's offensive coordinator, the Rebels averaged 35.4 points per game in 2024 while producing a 900-yard rusher and a 1,000-yard receiver.
"When I first got into high school coaching, I went to a school called Harker Academy, where it was super wealthy, well-off kids who didn't have much football background," Marion said in an interview with Adam Breneman. "That's when I started trying things and getting curious. I just got immersed in trying to figure out how do I create an offense where even if you don't have the best players, you still have a chance to win games?"
Below are three Buffs who could flourish in Marion's Go-Go offense:
Wide Receiver Quentin Gibson
Quentin Gibson saw ample playing time this past season as a true freshman, particularly as a kick returner. At wide receiver, the shifty Texan caught 15 passes for 71 yards.
DNVR's Scott Procter recently highlighted Gibson as a player who could "thrive" in Marion's offense.
"Brennan Marion is the type of guy who is going to see what Quentin Gibson can do on the football field and be like, 'I got something for you. I got a role for you,'" Procter said. "That is going to be just headaches for opposing defenses. I think the last couple of years it's been a theme with this offense where there's so much speed, but we don't get to see it utilized the way it should be."
Running Back Micah Welch
Running backs are key to the Go-Go's success and Welch's physical style of play should translate well. He may not be the fastest skill player on the team, but Welch has shown an ability to run between the tackles and occasionally make something happen as a receiver.
Dallan Hayden, DeKalon Taylor and possibly Simeon Price are also expected to return at running back, giving Marion some versatile talent to work with.
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Land Recruiting Win With 4-Star Brothers
MORE: Why a Transfer Portal Reunion with Dylan Edwards Would Boost Colorado’s Offense
MORE: Colorado Offensive Coordinator Brennan Marion Delivers Important Message To Fans
Offensive Tackle Jordan Seaton
To be clear, Jordan Seaton has the ability to thrive in any offensive scheme, but the Go-Go should have the former five-star prospect excited as an elite downfield blocker. He'll look to keep freshman quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis safe in the pocket next year while also pushing bodies around in the run game.
The play below stands as a perfect example of what Seaton can bring to Colorado's run game.
Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.