The Three Colorado Playmakers Who Could Thrive In Brennan Marion's Offense

A new, fast-paced style of offensive football is coming to Boulder next season.

Brought in by coach Deion Sanders, new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion will bring his "Go-Go" offense to a Colorado Buffaloes team needing a true identity. The offense, created by Marion, is similar to the triple-option attack, but stands apart in that it features sets with two running backs in the backfield.

The innovative approach rose to prominence during the 2023 and 2024 seasons when Marion turned the UNLV Rebels into one of college football's most productive offenses. With Marion as UNLV's offensive coordinator, the Rebels averaged 35.4 points per game in 2024 while producing a 900-yard rusher and a 1,000-yard receiver.

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during the second quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

"When I first got into high school coaching, I went to a school called Harker Academy, where it was super wealthy, well-off kids who didn't have much football background," Marion said in an interview with Adam Breneman. "That's when I started trying things and getting curious. I just got immersed in trying to figure out how do I create an offense where even if you don't have the best players, you still have a chance to win games?"

Below are three Buffs who could flourish in Marion's Go-Go offense:

Wide Receiver Quentin Gibson

Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Quentin Gibson (15) is tackled by. TCU Horned Frogs safety Bud Clark (21) and TCU Horned Frogs safety Jamel Johnson (2) during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Quentin Gibson saw ample playing time this past season as a true freshman, particularly as a kick returner. At wide receiver, the shifty Texan caught 15 passes for 71 yards.

DNVR's Scott Procter recently highlighted Gibson as a player who could "thrive" in Marion's offense.

Quentin Gibson is going to THRIVE in Brennan Marion’s offense 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/UoNLZ2VW4g — DNVR Buffs (@DNVR_Buffs) December 11, 2025

"Brennan Marion is the type of guy who is going to see what Quentin Gibson can do on the football field and be like, 'I got something for you. I got a role for you,'" Procter said. "That is going to be just headaches for opposing defenses. I think the last couple of years it's been a theme with this offense where there's so much speed, but we don't get to see it utilized the way it should be."

Running Back Micah Welch

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Micah Welch (29) runs with the ball as Houston Cougars linebacker Brandon Mack II (4) attempts to make a tackle during the first quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Running backs are key to the Go-Go's success and Welch's physical style of play should translate well. He may not be the fastest skill player on the team, but Welch has shown an ability to run between the tackles and occasionally make something happen as a receiver.

Dallan Hayden, DeKalon Taylor and possibly Simeon Price are also expected to return at running back, giving Marion some versatile talent to work with.

Offensive Tackle Jordan Seaton

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Jordan Seaton (77) during the second quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

To be clear, Jordan Seaton has the ability to thrive in any offensive scheme, but the Go-Go should have the former five-star prospect excited as an elite downfield blocker. He'll look to keep freshman quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis safe in the pocket next year while also pushing bodies around in the run game.

The play below stands as a perfect example of what Seaton can bring to Colorado's run game.