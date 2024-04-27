Charlotte's Nikhai Hill-Green transfers to Colorado
Deion Sanders and the Buffs got another big defensive transfer on Saturday. Nikhai Hill-Green made it official right after CU's Spring Game and announced he would be joining the herd. The former Michigan and Charlotte standout has 124 Tackles (11 for loss), two Sacks, 4 PDUs, and a forced fumble in his college career thus far.
Hill-Green was part of a group to visit Boulder on last Saturday. At 6-foot-2, and 235 pounds, he adds experience to CU's linebacker room. He'll fit perfectly in Robert Livingston's 4-2-5 scheme this season.
"The experience with Coach Prime and his staff was a class act," Hill-Green told BuffsBeat. "Everyone treats each other with respect, everyone cares a lot about the team being as good as possible and Boulder is a unique and special place."
The Pittsburgh native saw action in all 14 games for Jim Harbaugh's Wolverines in 2021 before missing the following year with injuries. That's what prompted his transfer to Charlotte with Biff Poggi, who coached him in high school at St. Frances. Hill-Green earned third-team All-AAC honors and was a team captain for the 49ers.
Hill-Green chose Colorado over Missouri as the final two schools. He also had offers from Arkansas, FSU, Kansas State, and others. Colorado is working to make up ground in the transfer portal, but are still at negative four to the year.
Ths addition of Hill-Green bring another experienced pass rusher for Coach Prime and Warren Sapp to work with and mold. "It's like having the answers to the test because they already did what I'm trying to do especially on the defensive side of the ball," Hill-Green said about the Hall-of-Famers.
Hill-Green comes to Boulder with two years of eligibility remaining on the books.