Chidozie Nwankwo Returns to Boulder To Issue Fiery Challenge to Colorado Buffaloes
Defensive tackle Chidoze Nwankwo’s time in Boulder may have been short, but it left an impression. The former Houston transfer anchored the Colorado Buffaloes' defensive line in 2024, earning All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honors after recording 31 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks.
Now, less than a year after declaring for the NFL Draft, “Block Bully” is back in black and gold — though not as a player, but as a motivator. New footage from team practice shows Nwankwo delivering a fiery message to the Buffs, challenging them to bring more effort, urgency, and pride into every rep.
Ahead of a tough road matchup against Utah, his passion couldn’t have come at a better time. For a team fighting to stay bowl eligible, a spark like this might be exactly what Colorado needs for a late-season push.
Nwankwo’s Message to the Team
In a recent clip posted to social media, Nwankwo can be seen addressing the team after Monday's practice with the same raw passion that made him a fan favorite last season.
“Y’all can’t be coming out here timid,” he told the players. “Monday is the most important day of your week. Y’all seniors, you’re not going to get this back. Some of y’all, you ain’t going to the league — the hard reality is going to hit you. You can’t take this for granted.”
It wasn’t just talk for Nwankwo. His message hits harder because it comes from someone who’s been there — a player who did everything right, performed on the field, but still had to face the reality of a tough NFL evaluation process.
"Y'all gotta step your game up," he said. "A lot of y'all are lazier than a b****. I'm sorry, I can't hold my tongue. Y'all gotta have that type of dog in you for real. Y'all gotta do better."
Nwankwo’s words carried the weight of experience and the tone of someone who’s lived what he’s preaching. It was the kind of unfiltered message that rallies a locker room and builds accountability.
‘Block Bully' Back for More?
Nwankwo’s presence at practice naturally raises questions about his role within the Colorado program. Known for his unmatched work ethic, the former 5-foot-11 defensive tackle was a leader by example during his time in Boulder.
Before the draft, Nwankwo turned heads at Colorado’s Pro Day with 30 reps on the bench press — a mark that would’ve tied for the top spot among all defensive linemen at the NFL Combine. It was a performance that reflected exactly what made him special: grit, strength, and relentless effort.
His return to Boulder could signal a mentorship or graduate assistant-type role, a move that would give the Buffs a voice who intimately understands both the grind and the culture of the program.
Having that kind of mindset back around the team could help a young defensive unit continue its development heading into the final stretch of the season. It could also offer players a glimpse into what it takes to truly separate themselves physically and mentally.
Setting the Standard for the Next Wave
Nwankwo’s passionate speech echoed the same message that coach Deion Sanders has preached since his arrival in Boulder — discipline, consistency, and an unwavering commitment to excellence.
That’s why Nwankwo’s return feels significant. For a program still finding its identity in the Big 12, hearing from someone who lived through the early stages of Coach Prime’s culture shift and thrived under it — hits differently.
Whether he’s officially helping or just dropping in, Nwankwo’s challenge was clear: if the Buffs want to take the next step and become true conference contenders, they must embrace the grind daily.
Colorado has the talent to compete, but until that talent is matched with consistent intensity, potential will remain just that — potential.