Why Chip Kelly Could Be Deion Sanders' Best Bet For Colorado's Offensive Coordinator

After his recent firing from the Las Vegas Raiders, Chip Kelly has emerged as a name to watch in the Colorado Buffaloes' offensive coordinator search. Coach Deion Sanders has long been a fan of Kelly's throughout his time in the NFL and on National Championship-winning teams.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium.
Eleven months ago, Chip Kelly was the National Championship-winning Ohio State Buckeyes' offensive coordinator. Now, he's unemployed after being fired by the Las Vegas Raiders, and the Colorado Buffaloes could come calling.

Coach Deion Sanders has a history of praise for the mastermind of the hurry-up offense. A 2023 meeting between him and Kelly, when the latter coached the UCLA Bruins, highlights their recent history.

With offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur's likely departure creating a major gap for next season, could "Coach Prime" plug it with another former NFL head coach? Sanders reportedly stripped Shurmur of play-calling duties during the year meaning Colorado could be in the market for an offensive coordinator.

Is Chip Kelly Deion Sanders' Next NFL Hire?

Fan speculation has surfaced in recent days that Prime could pursue Kelly as Colorado's next offensive coordinator. Kelly was recently fired from the same position with the Raiders.

One year ago, the 61-year-old oversaw an Ohio State offense that rolled to a title. Having led UCLA for the prior six seasons, Sanders has expressed immense praise for the coach's impact on the sport.

"With them, you prepare more for their coach. Their coach is phenomenal," Sanders said ahead of Colorado's 2023 matchup with UCLA. "I'm a Chip Kelly fan. I love what he's brought to college football. I love what he's brought to football, period."

After that game, which UCLA decisively won, Coach Prime revealed that he called Kelly on occasion for words of wisdom. That relationship could make up for the negating factors of a possible hire.

"I'm glad we finally got our contest over, so I can call him and get advice from time to time," Sanders said. "He's one of the real ones, he's one of the good ones and he knows what he's doing. I can glean a lot from him."

However, those factors would make his hire an ambitious one. Kelly was made the NFL's highest-paid coordinator at $6 million per year in February, but was fired just nine months later following the Raiders' struggles.

That's to say it would take a hefty sum for a figure as esteemed as Kelly to pack his bags for Boulder. Colorado is wrapping a dismal season and direly needs to get its next offensive coordinator hire right, but may have to devote its resources more equitably to attain superior staff hires across the board.

An Up-And-Down Resume, But Pristine Pedigree

Kelly's recent history is up-and-down, going 35-34 over six years with UCLA and just 28-36 as a head coach in the NFL. He oversaw the Philadelphia Eagles from 2013-25 and the San Francisco 49ers in 2016.

In Philly, Kelly had a tough job in filling coach Andy Reid's position. But his installation of a high-tempo, balanced offense paid early dividends, resulting in a 10-6 record and NFC East title in his first season. He led another 10-6 Eagles team a year later, but they failed to make the playoffs.

Philadelphia then made a trade that handicapped Kelly's offense, giving up All-Pro running back LeSean McCoy. He was fired the next season and didn't last in San Francisco. Overall, his NFL tenures can be viewed negatively.

Still, his influence on the college game is sublime. He dazzled in four seasons as Oregon Ducks head coach from 2009-12 and reached the 2011 National Championship with quarterback Marcus Mariota at the helm. His relationships with signal callers have, for the most part, been respected as an offensive play-caller.

That aspect will be crucial if Sanders gives him a call. Quarterback Julian Lewis needs a strong figure to guide his development into a long-term leader for the Buffaloes, and Kelly could fit the bill.

