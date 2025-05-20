Cleveland Browns' Deshaun Watson Returning Earlier Than Expected From Achilles Injury?
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is reportedly making "excellent progress" as he looks to return from his Achilles injury, according to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot. Watson tore his Achilles tendon in October 2024, and he tore the same tendon again in January 2025. As a result, his participation in the upcoming regular season was considered to be in jeopardy.
Can the Browns quarterback compete his rehab and return to the field during the year? What would that mean for Cleveland's rookie quarterbacks, former Oregon Ducks signal caller Dillon Gabriel and former Colorado Buffaloes passer Shedeur Sanders?
"Watson, not part of the derby among Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, Joe Flacco and Shedeur Sanders, has been throwing to Jerry Jeudy and David Bell indoors at the Browns’ facility, a league source told cleveland.com," reported Cabot. "He’s been out of his walking boot for several weeks, as he posted on his Instagram account, and also posted photos of himself Monday throwing to receivers."
After having surgery on his Achilles in January, Watson appears to be inching closer to an NFL return. He has not played in a game since October 20, 2024, when he tore his Achilles tendon for the first time. While Cleveland most likely has no intentions of rushing Watson back onto the field, the Browns signed Watson to an unprecedented, fully guaranteed contract in 2022 worth $230 million over five years.
As Cabot mentions, the Browns have four quarterbacks on the roster without including Watson. Heading into the season, Cleveland is expected to have one of the most anticipated quarterback competitions in the NFL. The Browns elected Gabriel and Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft, creating a rather crowded quarterback room with the veteran Joe Flacco and former first-round pick Kenny Pickett.
Rumors of the Browns looking to trade one of Flacco, Pickett, Gabriel, or Sanders have surfaced during the offseason, but Watson could throw a wrench into any potential plans should he recover from his injury sooner than expected.
As rookie quarterbacks, Gabriel and Sanders will most likely receive a majority of the attention during the Browns' offseason workouts and practices. However, the former Duck and the former Buffalo might be competing to protect their job security in Cleveland. If Sanders or Gabriel outperforms the other, will the Browns put one of their recent draft picks on the trading block? Or will Pickett and Flacco be at risk of losing a roster spot in Cleveland?
While the outside noise can be deafening at times, it appears as though Sanders is focused on developing into a professional quarterback:
“My job here isn’t to prove people wrong, I’m proving myself right,” Sanders said to reporters during Cleveland's rookie minicamp. “I fully believe it. What those people say, that’s just their opinions. I don’t truly care. They don’t really live in my mental space about that type of stuff. It really doesn’t do anything for me.”