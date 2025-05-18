Shedeur Sanders Unveils Cleveland Browns Jersey: ‘Don’t Call Me 2 Anymore’
Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders and cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter participated in the NFLPA Rookie Premiere in Los Angeles this week. The event serves as the first major off-field showcase for NFL rookies after the draft, connecting them with licensing partners and content creators while giving fans an early look at players they’ll be cheering for in the fall.
This year’s Rookie Premiere featured 42 members of the 2025 NFL Draft class, including a jersey reveal presented by Fanatics and a Panini America card signing, where Colorado’s dynamic duo was spotted on a live stream hosted by Sanders, their first public appearance together since the pairs jersey retirement ceremony at Colorado's annual Black and Gold Spring Game last month.
During the stream hosted by Sanders, he teased the evening's upcoming jersey reveal, saying, “Hey, we're going to stream tonight—7 p.m. jersey reveal. Everybody join.” And just like that, Sanders quickly turned the reveal of his new Cleveland Browns jersey into another must-see moment for fans.
Before the Fanatics jersey reveal ended, clips from the event were already making the rounds online. Sanders and Hunter posed beside their respective NFL jerseys, smiling as cameras flashed.
In one legendary photo, Sanders recognized the opportunity to swap sides with Hunter as they stood beside his Jacksonville Jaguars jersey, telling Hunter, "You gotta put the one up, and then I'll put up two."
One reporter asked Sanders who he was most excited to swap jerseys with in the NFL. “Travis Hunter, of course,” he responded without hesitation.
While the moment marked a reunion between two of the most recognizable players in Colorado football history, it also carried personal significance for Sanders.
After wearing No. 2 throughout college, the Browns rookie quarterback wanted to make a statement with his switch to No. 12. “Don’t call me two anymore—call me 12,” Sanders said during his livestream during the event. “If you call me two now, you disrespecting me.”
The switch from No. 2, a number representative of his collegiate success and personal brand 2Legendary, to No. 12 reflects his desire to redefine himself at the professional level—a change that symbolizes a break from the past and an embrace of the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead in Cleveland.
Sanders embodied this forward-looking mindset throughout the event by spending time with fellow Browns rookie and former Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins. Sanders even stepped behind the camera to snap a photo of Judkins and his family in front of his jersey display.
Sanders also shared a lighthearted moment with Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Despite Ward and Sanders sharing the same quarterback coach, Darrell Colbert Jr, and working out together through the pre-draft process, when Ward asked to swap jerseys, Sanders declined with a grin, explaining, “In case I gotta sell it, bro. I gotta have some type of money.”
The hilarious exchange highlighted Sanders' ability to inject humor into his circumstances, referencing his unexpected slide to the fifth round, where he was selected 144th overall.
Both Sanders and Hunter now embark on their respective NFL journeys wearing No. 12.
For Sanders, the NFLPA Rookie Premiere wasn't just a introduction to the league—it was a platform to assert his identity. By embracing his new number and the challenges ahead, he's setting the tone for how he wants to be perceived, not just as the son of a legend but as a quarterback determined to create his own legendary story.