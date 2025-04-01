Cleveland Browns' Kevin Stefanski Highlights Shedeur Sanders' Character Before NFL Draft
The Cleveland Browns hold the number two overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft which is less than a month away. The Browns, who recently re-signed All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett, have been long linked to Penn State defensive lineman Abdul Carter. The pairing of the two would figure to be an absolute home run and the foundation of what could be one of the best defensive units in the National Football League.
However, in recent days, there has been an uptick in belief that a pair of former Colorado Buffaloes superstars are firmly in the running for the second pick. Former Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter is thought to be a serious option, but former Buffaloes All-American Shedeur Sanders has also got a swarm of support ahead of their NFL Showcase workout to be held in a week.
At the annual NFL League Meetings, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski spoke about Shedeur, but with a different perspective than expected.
“He’s a very, very talented young man but off the field, that is where I'm probably most impressed,” said Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski shared in a post by reporter ESPN’s Browns reporter Daniel Oyefusi via X.
Being Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders' son brings attention wanted or not. Being as good of a player as Shedeur Sanders is and having no shortage of that signature Sanders confidence amplifies that noise beyond control. So much of the discourse surrounding the Colorado quarterback has nothing to do with his playing ability and everything to do with the preconceived notions people have of him and his character, which routinely comes in question.
So, whether or not the Browns drafts Sanders, to hear a respected figure who has won NFL Coach of the Year feel so highly of Sanders as as man, rather than as a player, speaks volumes. It’s also a reminder than most discussions about character or a player from an anonymous scout or personnel member shouldn’t reflect a broader view, because not everyone has the same outlook on a player. Personnel and scouting departments are large and can span up to 50 people. One opinion shouldn’t cloud the consensus.
In other news, Shedeur Sanders is thought to be a great team fit for the Cleveland Browns by NFL analysts. ESPN’s Matt Bowen linked Sanders and the Browns as one of the best fits that addresses team needs for 2025 season and beyond. He had this to say about Sanders and the team with the number two overall pick.
“Sanders is accurate (74% completion rate last season) plays with poise and shows toughness in the pocket, so I see him as a smart fit for Kevin Stefanski's offensive structure. The Browns could mirror their run and pass games to set Sanders up with play-action opportunities -- which in turn create timing throws. That's a foundational part of their offense."
“The Browns' 155 play-action attempts in 2024 were the fourth most in the league. And with Sanders' processing ability from the pocket, Stefanski could give him leveled reads to distribute the ball. Sanders doesn't have high-end mobility or arm talent, but he could produce in a Browns system that would maximize his traits," Bowen said.
Cleveland is a franchise long starved for a true franchise quarterback who can give them long term production. Shedeur Sanders would be a heck of player to break the recent mold should he be drafted and succeed.