Buffs Beat

Booger McFarland Snubs Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter? Top-10 NFL Draft Picks Prediction

NFL analyst Booger McFarland decided not to include former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders while predicting the top-10 NFL Draft picks. Travis Hunter was also snubbed as the second-highest non-quarterback selected in McFarland's mock.

Jack Carlough

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Recent reports and NFL draft projections haven't been kind to former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

Earlier this week, ESPN's Adam Schefter said it's "increasingly unlikely" Sanders will land with either the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns or New York Giants in the top three. Not long after, fellow ESPN analyst Booger McFarland shared another discouraging prediction regarding Sanders' NFL Draft landing spot.

McFarland revealed his projected top-10 NFL Draft picks on Wednesday, and Sanders' name was noticeably absent and Colorado cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter was also snubbed as the second-highest non-quarterback selected.

Shedeur Sanders
Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) takes a hike in the first quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward went No. 1 overall to the Titans, but McFarland's next nine picks were surprisingly all non-quarterbacks. Penn State EDGE Abdul Carter landed with the Browns at No. 2 and Colorado cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter went to the New York Giants at No. 3.

Behind Carter and Hunter, LSU Tigers offensive lineman Will Campbell went No. 4 to the New England Patriots and Michigan Wolverines defensive tackle Mason Graham went No. 5 to the Jacksonville Jaguars. McFarland then predicted the Las Vegas Raiders to select an "offensive weapon" with the sixth overall pick.

Rounding out McFarland's top 10 projected draft picks were Penn State tight end Tyler Warren (No. 7, New York Jets), Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Jalon Walker (No. 8, Carolina Panthers), Texas A&M EDGE Shemar Stewart (No. 9, New Orleans Saints) and Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty (No. 10, Chicago Bears).

Admittedly, the Titans and Browns are the two most likely teams in the top 10 to draft a quarterback. The Browns recently landed the unstable Kenny Pickett, and the Giants are seemingly moving forward with Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston and Tommy DeVito. Outside the top three, the Raiders recently picked up Geno Smith, and the Jets signed Justin Fields to a two-year deal in March. The Patriots, Jaguars, Panthers, Saints and Bears are each likely to continue with their starting quarterback from last season.

MORE: Tennessee Titans Skipping Colorado Pro Day With Big Plans For Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter

MORE: What New York Giants' Brian Daboll Said About Evaluating Travis Hunter In NFL Draft

MORE: What Went Wrong For Utah Jazz Rookie Cody Williams? Former First-Round NBA Draft Pick

Still, Sanders could certainly come in and compete with the likes of Wilson/Winston/DeVito with the Giants or Fields with the Jets. New Orleans could also benefit from having a future quarterback ready behind Derek Carr.

Sanders' father and Colorado coach Deion Sanders spoke on his son's NFL future while appearing on "The Skip Bayless Show" last week.

Deion and Shedeur Sanders
Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders and quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) talk with the media after the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

“Shedeur has talked to me intently about all the visits he’s had with all the teams, so I know where his heart is, I know where he wants to go,” Deion Sanders told Bayless. “If it’s New York, it’s New York, if it’s Tennessee, if it’s Cleveland, if it’s still the Raiders, if it’s New Orleans — if it’s any of those teams that are seeking a quarterback, I’m happy with it, man. Because I know what he’s going to do to the organization.”

Shedeur Sanders and Hunter are set to participate in Colorado's pro day on Friday along with 14 other draft-eligible former Buffs. The NFL Network will televise the event.

feed

Published
Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough graduated from the University of Colorado with a degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of Colorado Buffaloes Wire, part of the USA Today Sports network. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report.

Home/Football