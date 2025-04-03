Booger McFarland Snubs Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter? Top-10 NFL Draft Picks Prediction
Recent reports and NFL draft projections haven't been kind to former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
Earlier this week, ESPN's Adam Schefter said it's "increasingly unlikely" Sanders will land with either the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns or New York Giants in the top three. Not long after, fellow ESPN analyst Booger McFarland shared another discouraging prediction regarding Sanders' NFL Draft landing spot.
McFarland revealed his projected top-10 NFL Draft picks on Wednesday, and Sanders' name was noticeably absent and Colorado cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter was also snubbed as the second-highest non-quarterback selected.
Former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward went No. 1 overall to the Titans, but McFarland's next nine picks were surprisingly all non-quarterbacks. Penn State EDGE Abdul Carter landed with the Browns at No. 2 and Colorado cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter went to the New York Giants at No. 3.
Behind Carter and Hunter, LSU Tigers offensive lineman Will Campbell went No. 4 to the New England Patriots and Michigan Wolverines defensive tackle Mason Graham went No. 5 to the Jacksonville Jaguars. McFarland then predicted the Las Vegas Raiders to select an "offensive weapon" with the sixth overall pick.
Rounding out McFarland's top 10 projected draft picks were Penn State tight end Tyler Warren (No. 7, New York Jets), Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Jalon Walker (No. 8, Carolina Panthers), Texas A&M EDGE Shemar Stewart (No. 9, New Orleans Saints) and Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty (No. 10, Chicago Bears).
Admittedly, the Titans and Browns are the two most likely teams in the top 10 to draft a quarterback. The Browns recently landed the unstable Kenny Pickett, and the Giants are seemingly moving forward with Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston and Tommy DeVito. Outside the top three, the Raiders recently picked up Geno Smith, and the Jets signed Justin Fields to a two-year deal in March. The Patriots, Jaguars, Panthers, Saints and Bears are each likely to continue with their starting quarterback from last season.
Still, Sanders could certainly come in and compete with the likes of Wilson/Winston/DeVito with the Giants or Fields with the Jets. New Orleans could also benefit from having a future quarterback ready behind Derek Carr.
Sanders' father and Colorado coach Deion Sanders spoke on his son's NFL future while appearing on "The Skip Bayless Show" last week.
“Shedeur has talked to me intently about all the visits he’s had with all the teams, so I know where his heart is, I know where he wants to go,” Deion Sanders told Bayless. “If it’s New York, it’s New York, if it’s Tennessee, if it’s Cleveland, if it’s still the Raiders, if it’s New Orleans — if it’s any of those teams that are seeking a quarterback, I’m happy with it, man. Because I know what he’s going to do to the organization.”
Shedeur Sanders and Hunter are set to participate in Colorado's pro day on Friday along with 14 other draft-eligible former Buffs. The NFL Network will televise the event.