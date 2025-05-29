Cleveland Browns Quarterback Joe Flacco Reveals Impression of Shedeur Sanders At OTAs
Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders was selected No. 144 overall in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. Sanders is now joining a jam packed Browns quarterback room with Dillon Gabriel, Kenny Pickett, Deshaun Watson, and Joe Flacco.
The Browns got their OTA practices underway this week.
Joe Flacco On Shedeur Sanders: "He's Been A Lot Of Fun"
Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco spoke after practice on Wednesday and was asked about what it has been like being with Shedeur Sanders so far.
“Shedeur’s been great. He’s a lot of fun to be around in those meeting rooms. I think so far there has been at least once in the meeting room that he’s made me crack a smile. That’s what it’s all about,” Flacco said. “He’s a young guy trying to learn some football and come out here and practice well and do those things. Like I said, he’s been a lot of fun.”
Something fascinating about the quarterback battle between Flacco and Sanders is the wide age gap between the two players. Flacco is 40 while Sanders is just a 23-year-old rookie.
“He’s come up to me and you know, I probably wasn’t too far away from playing against his dad and now I’m playing with him,” Flacco said.
He isn’t wrong. Flacco was selected in the first round of the 2008 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens. Shedeur’s dad, current Colorado coach Deion Sanders, played his final season in the NFL in 2005, just three years prior to Flacco being drafted. Coincidently enough, Deion’s last year playing in the NFL was with the Baltimore Ravens. Flacco was very close to being teammates with both of them at some point in his career.
When Flacco was an NFL rookie in 2008, he lead the Ravens to the AFC Championship game. During this time, Shedeur was just a six-year-old kid.
Cleveland Browns Current Quarterback Situation
The Cleveland Browns have arguably the most interesting quarterback room in the league. The only Browns quarterback from 2024 that is returning is Deshaun Watson. Watson suffered a torn achilles late into last season so he will likely not be ready for the beginning of the 2025 season. This opens the door for one of four Browns quarterbacks to start; Joe Flacco, Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel, and Kenny Pickett.
Both Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel are rookies so while they get a lot of run in practices and training camp, it is hard to imagine they would be thrown into the fire week one and start.
The Browns also signed Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett. Flacco was the Browns quarterback in 2023 before going to the Colts in 2024. He helped lead the Browns to the playoffs in his prior stint in Cleveland. Pickett was the backup to Jalen Hurts last season and before that was the starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers.