How Cleveland Browns Signing Joe Flacco Impacts Shedeur Sanders' NFL Draft Outlook
Despite having Shedeur Sanders and/or Cam Ward available when their time on the clock begins in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns' latest offseason move suggests they might be going in a non-quarterback direction with their No. 2 overall pick.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Friday that Cleveland has signed free agent quarterback Joe Flacco to a one-year, $4 million deal worth up to $13 million in incentives. The 40-year-old Flacco started five games for the Browns in 2023 before spending last season with the Indianapolis Colts.
Cleveland's quarterback room now features Flacco, Kenny Pickett and Deshaun Watson, who is expected to miss time next season with an Achilles injury.
While Cleveland's two offseason quarterback pickups both have considerable starting experience, Flacco's age and Pickett's lack of production yield plenty of question marks. Regardless, three quarterbacks make for a crowded room, and drafting Sanders would likely force a subsequent move.
At the same time, if Cleveland does draft Sanders at No. 2, the former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback could benefit from learning behind (or in front of) Flacco for at least the beginning of next season. Admittedly, a rookie Sanders should be a better starting option over the 40-year-old Flacco and the inconsistent Pickett.
Less than two weeks ago, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski spoke highly of Sanders and his maturity.
"He's an extremely talented football player," Stefanski said at the NFL league meetings, per the Browns' official X account. "Getting to know the kid, you watch the tape, and I think the important part as an evaluator is you want to talk to the players about plays and how he plays. I think he sees the game really, really well and has been raised the right way. They've done an outstanding job bringing him along in terms of understanding football. He's a very, very talented young man, but off the field is probably where I'm most impressed."
Along with Stefanski, Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry and owner Jimmy Haslam were in Boulder last week for Colorado's pro day, which also featured fellow projected first-round draft pick Travis Hunter. Hunter has made clear that he'd like to play both cornerback and wide receiver at the next level.
The New York Giants, who own the third overall pick, have also been active in adding quarterbacks this offseason. Veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston have joined a room that also includes Tommy DeVito.
If Sanders doesn't go to New York or Cleveland, his next most likely destinations are the Las Vegas Raiders (No. 6 pick) and New Orleans Saints (No. 9 pick). Sanders visited the Pittsburgh Steelers (No. 21 pick) earlier this week and is expected to visit the Raiders early next week, according to Fox Sports' Jordan Schultz.
With the Browns, Giants, Raiders and Saints all showing interest, Sanders is still on track to land in the top 10.
Theoretically, Cleveland and New York's recent quarterback additions bode well for Hunter. If the Browns and Giants are committed to sticking with their veteran pickups under center, Hunter becomes a clear top choice for either.