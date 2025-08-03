Leader of Cleveland Browns Quarterback Competition Revealed
The Cleveland Browns are approaching their first preseason game, and there have been few updates on the team's quarterback competition besides training camp stats from Joe Flacco, Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel, and Kenny Picket. Where does the former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback
A recent report from The Athletic's Zac Jackson suggests that Flacco is the "favorite" to be the Browns' starting quarterback while Pickett is recovering from a hamstring inury.
"Pickett said he's working '24-7' to get back to full speed but acknowledged he's losing ground. Joe Flacco's two best throwing days have been the two most recent days, Friday and Saturday," wrote Jackson. "Neither of the rookies ever had much of a realistic chance to win the starting job this August, and over the last week, Flacco has gone from presumed favorite to strong favorite."
Before training camp began, Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski cautioned fans not to read into how the Browns divide reps between the quarterback room. Still, reporters have even paid attention to which unit each quarterback works with, and Flacco's time with the first-team offense has signaled that he's in line to be the starter.
Making things more complicated, Sanders did not participate in any team drills during Cleveland's last practice, citing arm soreness. Over the first nine practices of training camp, Sanders has been the most accurate passer out of the Browns' four quarterbacks. The former Colorado star also has the most touchdowns out of any quarterback on the team, despite missing a day.
In comparison to Gabriel and Flacco, Sanders has received fewer reps, but the former Buffaloes star has shown off his patented accuracy. Only Flacco and Sanders have yet to throw an interception in training camp.
In his senior year at Colorado, Sanders completed 74 percent of his passes. He finished the season with 4,134 passing yards and 37 touchdowns, throwing 10 interceptions along the way.
Sanders has reportedly spent most of his time practicing with the third-team offense and second-team unit as well. Gabriel, on the other hand, has gotten some work with the first-team offense, but Flacco has spent the most time with Cleveland's starters.
"What always matter most was finding the No. 1 – even if that status was going to be in flux at some point - and letting the folks in charge evaluate and decide on the rest of the depth chart and the room. There's a lot of camp left, and there's obviously a lot still to be settled with Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, and Sanders," Jackson wrote.
As Jackson notes, Cleveland's quarterback competition is still interesting to watch behind the starter. How will Stefanski and the Browns manage the roster during the preseason? Both rookies are expected to lead some drives, but what about Pickett and Flacco?
The Browns' first preseason game is on Friday, Aug. 8 against the Carolina Panthers.