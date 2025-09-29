Why Shedeur Sanders Was Biggest Loser Of NFL Week 4
The Cleveland Browns quarterback position has been a hot topic of conversation since the team selected Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback dropped to day three of the draft, joining a team with several players at the position.
The Browns traded quarterback Kenny Pickett ahead of the season, leaving Sanders, veteran Joe Flacco, and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel as the three remaining players on the 53-man roster. Flacco was named the starter, Gabriel is No. 2, and Sanders is No. 3 on the depth chart.
Sanders Biggest Loser From NFL Week 4?
The former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback has yet to take the field in an NFL game this season as the Browns are 1-3, coming off a loss against the Detroit Lions and are struggling to gain an offensive rhythm this season. The quarterback performance for the Browns has not been great, and there have been calls for Flacco to be replaced.
Gabriel played part of the game in the blowout against the Lions while Sanders was on the sideline, and as Gabriel entered, the camera panned to the former Buffalo wearing a headset.
It should be noted that Sanders could not enter the game unless both Flacco and Gabriel were injured. Sanders was listed as inactive, but as the third quarterback, he can suit up in case both players ahead of him get hurt.
Ahead of the blowout loss against the Lions, Sanders spoke about feeling as though he should be a starter in the league, believing that if he were on other teams, he would be playing for them.
“I know if you see the quarterback play in the league right now, I know I’m capable of doing better than that,” Sanders said earlier in the week, per ESPN Cleveland. “Obvious, a lot of teams would be playing me, but that’s not in God’s plan right now. And some things happen for a reason, and I’m a true believer in that.”
MORE: Three Takeaways From Colorado's Heartbreaking Loss to BYU
MORE: Deion Sanders's Message to Players After Colorado's Loss to BYU
MORE: Deion Sanders Makes Questionable Decision in 4th Quarter of Colorado's Loss to BYU
“So, I don’t be stressed or feel bad that I’m in the situation I’m in right now. It’s just funny to me and I enjoy it,” Sanders continued.
While Sanders is remaining positive about the situation, he still has confidence in him self that he could be a starter in the league, and will be.
Based on the trend through the first four weeks of the season, it can be inferred that if the Browns do make a quarterback change, the team would give the starting role to their No. 2 on the depth chart, Gabriel. Although nothing is confirmed about any changes, Sanders may have to wait longer than he already has to get a shot to play this season.
Should Sanders Be Starting Based On Colorado Success?
Sanders spent four years starting in college football, two of which were with the Colorado Buffaloes. In 2024, Sanders helped lead the team to their best season since 2016 with a 9-4 overall record, going 7-2 in Big 12 conference play.
There was an overwhelming belief that Sanders would be selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft based on his performance last season with the Buffaloes. In 2024, Sanders passed for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns. He had a 74.0 completion percentage and threw just 10 interceptions.
Sanders helped turn a Colorado Buffaloes team that went 1-11 in 2022 into a winning program in two seasons. As the Cleveland Browns continue to struggle on offense, it poses the question: Why are they not giving Sanders a chance, given his history of helping turn teams around?
One thing that can still be watched for is if the Browns trade Sanders before the deadline. With injuries occurring across the league, Sanders could move to a spot that will not only help develop him as a player but also give him a shot to play this season.
For now, Sanders sits as the No. 3 quarterback on the Cleveland Browns depth chart, and the former Colorado star will have to continue to wait for his turn.