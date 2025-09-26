How Randy Moss, Terrell Owens Are Impacting Colorado Buffaloes' Offense
The Colorado Buffaloes already have an elite coaching staff that includes former NFL players and multiple Pro Football Hall of Famers, most notably coach Deion Sanders. Recently, two Hall of Fame wide receivers have been on campus and are making a difference with the team.
NFL legends Randy Moss and Terrell Owens have been around the team on campus, and while their presence is helping the players, it is impacting the coaching staff as well. Colorado wide receivers coach Jason Phillips spoke to the media ahead of week 5 and explained the impact Owens and Moss have when around the team.
Phillips Explains Impact Of Owens And Moss
Phillips and Sanders have been working together since coaching the Jackson State Tigers. While Phillips himself did play in the NFL, too, he noted the impact that Moss and Owens have on him as a coach.
“I have pen and paper every time they show up. This is football; there’s no secret sauce to this. You want to take the experience of those guys, both are Hall of Fame football players. All three of us have played the receiver position. So, whenever they’re around, I become a student,” Phillips said.
Phillips went on to describe having Moss and Owens around as verifying because the two Hall of Famers can back up what he is saying. After successful careers, Moss and Owens are two people the players want to listen to. Phillips compared the situation to a parent telling their kids something, and them choosing to listen to someone else instead.
“I’m sitting around listening to what they’re telling the guys. A lot of it is, what do you say? Verifying right? So, it’s like a parent. I’m the dad here. So when they come in, it's kind of confirmation. I’ve been telling you that, right? But when they do it, it has a different sparkle to it. A different light to it. It’s just confirmation, I like having those guys around,” Phillips continued.
Having Moss and Owens not only there but reiterating what Phillips is teaching the receivers demonstrates that the Colorado Buffaloes are being led by a knowledgeable staff.
Colorado’s Talented Wide Receiver Room
The Colorado Buffaloes have a talented wide receiver unit, and having Moss and Owens around is helping the players reach higher levels. Their insights are helping the young athletes be more engaged, and the wide receivers have been stepping up, creating more explosive plays.
Wide receivers Sincere Brown and Omarion Miller have been stepping up this season, leading the team in receiving yards. Miller is coming off a big game against Wyoming, recording six receptions for 88 yards and one touchdown. He now has 181 receiving yards heading into week 5.
Sincere Brown transferred to Colorado and is already making a big impact on the Buffaloes’ offense. He leads the team with 203 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Brown recently expressed how he looks up to Moss, and having the legendary receiver on campus has been a big boost for his game.
As a whole, Colorado has immense depth, and with Moss and Owens around, the offense is starting to click. Seeing the effect that Moss and Owens have on the team could lead to Sanders looking for more former NFL players to join the staff. One of the recent coaching hires ahead of this season was running backs coach Marshall Faulk, another Hall of Famer, and the ground game has improved immensely compared to last year.
The Colorado Buffaloes will next face the No. 25 BYU Cougars on Saturday, Sept. 27, at 8:15 p.m. MT.