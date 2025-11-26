3 Reasons Why Browns Should Start Shedeur Sanders For The Rest Of The Season
Cleveland Browns’ rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders has appeared in two games for the team, making his first start in week 12 against the Las Vegas Raiders. The former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback led the Browns to their third win of the season and was named the starter for Cleveland’s next matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.
With a 3-8 record and only a couple of games remaining, the Cleveland Browns should start Sanders for the remainder of the season.
Shedeur Sanders’ Proven Ability to Develop
One thing that Sanders proved during his two years with the Colorado Buffaloes is his ability to develop over time. In 2023, his first season with the program, he led Colorado to a 4-8 record, going 1-8 in the Big 12.
Before Sanders joined the Buffaloes, Colorado was a one-win team, and changes were needed, including bringing in Colorado coach Deion Sanders. While the program won just four games, one was against a ranked opponent in the season opener against the TCU Horned Frogs on the road, and it was a step up from the previous season.
What happened the following season is why the Browns should have Sanders start the remainder of the year. Despite playing well in 2023, Sanders took a big step in 2024, leading the team to a 7-4 season.
Sanders has a better completion percentage, going from 69.3 to 74.0 percent. He also had over 900 more passing yards and ten more touchdown passes. In 2024, Sanders passed for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. With his performance, he was projected to be a first-round draft pick.
This season, Sanders has already stepped up from his first game appearance to the matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. One of the most notable aspects of Sanders’ first start was that he was sacked just one time. Sanders holding onto the ball for too long was a big concern through the draft process. He is already showing improvement there, and through the final stretch of the season, he can show his ability to develop.
Setting Up Shedeur Sanders And The Cleveland Browns For Next Season
By letting Sanders start, the Browns have the chance to plan for the future. The Browns had quarterback Dillon Gabriel start for six games, giving Cleveland a decent sample size of their other rookie. With six games to go, the Browns can do the same with Sanders.
Cleveland will hold two first-round draft picks in 2026, and the team will have to use the final stretch of the season to figure out what position they should target, notably if the team should select a quarterback in the first round. If Sanders develops and plays to his potential, the Browns could decide to use the draft to build around their young quarterback.
The former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback can use the final stretch of the games to show the league his potential. Whether it be the Cleveland Browns or a team that could trade for him, Sanders can use this as a way to show teams he deserves the chance to be an NFL starter.
In his first game as a starting quarterback, Sanders went 11-of-20 for 209 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He averaged 10.5 yards per attempt and had a big play for 52 yards to rookie wide receiver Isaiah Bond.
Shedeur Sanders Can Bring Energy For Late Season Stretch
If Sanders can continue to play at a high level, he can keep the energy high and help lead the Browns to late-season success. With a 3-8 record, it is hard to argue that the Browns will make a postseason run. The Ravens and Steelers are both 6-5, and while anything can happen, the Browns could at least make a late push and be competitive.
Postseason aside, Sanders' playing well and driving down the field can lift the team's energy and help build hope for the 2026 season. By starting in the final stretch, Sanders can show his potential not just to the staff but to his teammates.
Cleveland has talented athletes, including defensive lineman Myles Garrett, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, and rookie running back Quinshon Judkins. If Sanders can perform at a high level, the current roster could see his future potential, as well as the upcoming free agents.
This is just the beginning of the former Colorado quarterback’s NFL career. With six games to go, it would benefit both Sanders and the Browns to let him finish out the season as the starting quarterback.