Deion Sanders Reveals How Colorado's Kaidon Salter Earned Starting Position Back
The Colorado Buffaloes hold a 2-2 record to start the season, and one of the biggest storylines regarding the team has been the quarterback position. Quarterback Kaidon Salter was named the week 1 starter, but in week 3, he was replaced by Ryan Staub.
Salter returned as the team’s starter in week 4 against the Wyoming Cowboys, leading the Buffaloes to a win, 37-20. Salter stepped up in his performance, making better decisions in the field. Colorado coach Deion Sanders revealed what happened behind the scenes that led to Salter stepping up against Wyoming.
Sanders Explains How Salter Earned Starting Role Back
Ahead of Colorado’s week 5 matchup against the BYU Cougars, Sanders sat down with CBS Sports Colorado’s Romi Bean and discussed if there was a moment Salter figured out what he had to do to return as the starter.
Sanders emphasized he does not want to use the word benched to describe Salter not playing in week 3, but instead detained.
“We just wanted him to see what we see. And to understand how we do things here. And he got it,” Sanders told Bean.
Salter is in his senior year, but it is his first season with the Colorado Buffaloes, transferring from the Liberty Flames following the 2024 season. While he has much playing experience, Salter has had to find his way with Colorado.
Sanders was next asked if there was a moment when he saw things click for Salter. While Sanders chose not to explain exactly what was said, he revealed that when Salter figured out what he had to do to lead the team again.
“Yeah. He met with the whole offensive staff, and we got everything out,” Sanders continued. “We got it out, and he understood the process. And he’s accepted the process.”
Salter Shows Improvements vs. Wyoming
Being taken out of the starting lineup is not an easy aspect of the game to overcome. Instead of putting his head down, Salter figured out what he had to do to get back out on the field, demonstrating his leadership and work ethic.
After a week of not playing, Salter stepped up in a much-needed way against the Cowboys. He showed improved accuracy and decision-making, leading the offense downfield for scoring drives.
Salter finished the game going 18-of-28 for 304 yards and three touchdowns. He also had 11 carries for 86 yards and one touchdown. Salter deciding when to throw and when to take the ball himself is something that had to improve, and he took a step forward.
Salter is now 2-1 as Colorado's starting quarterback, with the one loss being in week 1 against the currently ranked No. 16 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
The next step for Salter will be to continue stepping forward and show he can continue to lead the Buffaloes' offense. While the matchup against Wyoming was a step forward, he will have to continue to learn from his mistakes and help Colorado win more games this season.
The Buffaloes do not have an easy schedule, and Salter will be put to the test several times through the remainder of the season. While the team as a whole has to find consistency, Salter stepping up and learning from his mistakes will help lead the Buffaloes to more success.
The Colorado Buffaloes will next face the No. 25 BYU Cougars on Saturday, Sept. 27, at 8:15 p.m. MT.