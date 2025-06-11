Cleveland Browns' Shedeur Sanders' Flashy Practice Stats Despite Lack of First-Team Reps
The Cleveland Browns aren’t handing out any information on their quarterback depth chart just yet—but former Colorado Buffaloes star quarterback Shedeur Sanders is already forcing a conversation about how long you can keep him held back from first-team reps.
Through two days of NFL minicamp, Sanders has delivered the kind of consistency and accuracy that’s hard to ignore.
While he has yet to take first-team reps, Sanders is quietly stacking up standout performances and building momentum that could translate into confidence for both the rookie and the coaching staff.
On Day 1 of Browns minicamp, Sanders completed 10 of 12 passes with two touchdowns and no interceptions—good for an 83 percent completion rate, the highest among the quarterbacks.
While veteran Joe Flacco did not throw, fourth-year quarterback Kenny Pickett completed 6 of 10 passes with three touchdowns.
Dillon Gabriel, selected 50 picks ahead of Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft, saw the majority of reps but went just 7-for-18 with one touchdown.
After Day 1, it was also Sanders who went viral, thanks to a perfectly placed deep ball to wide receiver Gage Larvadain that drew widespread praise on social media for its touch and timing.
But the rookie wasn’t done.
On Day 2, Sanders followed up with another strong effort, completing 8 of 9 passes with one touchdown, and again posting the best completion percentage of the day.
Flacco finished 3-for-7 with a score, Pickett went 6-for-11 with a touchdown, and Gabriel—who again received the most reps—went 9-for-16 with two touchdowns.
Despite the numbers, Sanders has yet to take first-team reps.
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski downplayed any concerns, sticking to his guns from OTA's.
“Again, like I’ve told you guys, let’s not look too much into [it],” Stefanski told reporters after Day 2. “We’re in our installation phase. It’s the offseason. It’s OTAs, so we’re gonna keep the focus there—but right now, that’s not our focus.”
When Sanders was asked how he is handling the limited reps, the rookie responded with a veteran-level perspective.
“I’m managing it real well,” Sanders said.
“Overall, it’s a mentality. It’s mental ... You gotta know it’s gonna be bright days eventually, whenever the time comes. So you just always got to be prepared, and you gotta mentally take it as just an experience.”
That preparation is translating into extra effort.
After Day 2 of minicamp practice, Sanders stayed behind to throw for an additional 15 to 20 minutes—focused, and dialed in on controlling what he can.
“Everything off the field—it is what it is,” Sanders said.
“But everybody knows when it’s time to get on that grass, then you know who I am.”
Sanders delivered more highlight-worthy throws on Day 2 of minicamp, sparking another wave of reaction across social media and fueling ongoing debates about his place in the Browns’ quarterback pecking order.
While Cleveland’s quarterback competition is still in its early stages, Sanders is already making a strong case with every rep he gets.
He’s not just talking like a pro—he’s throwing like one, too.
And whether he’s working with the first team or not, it’s becoming harder to look away.