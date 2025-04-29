Cleveland Browns' Shedeur Sanders No. 3 In Rookie Jersey Sales After NFL Draft
Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders continues to prove that star power isn't determined by draft position.
Leading the rookie jersey sales is Sanders’ former college teammate, Jacksonville Jaguars two-way phenom cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter, the No. 2 overall pick and reigning Heisman Trophy winner. Right behind him is Cam Ward, the former Miami Hurricanes quarterback who was selected No. 1 overall by the Tennessee Titans.
Then, at No. 3 — ahead of a long list of first-round selections — sits Sanders, who fell to No. 144 overall before the Cleveland Browns selected him in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Not only is Sanders the lowest draft pick among the top sellers, but he wasn’t even the first quarterback that Cleveland took. The Browns chose former Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel 50 picks earlier in the third round, yet Gabriel's jersey did not crack the top 10.
Meanwhile, Sanders' popularity continues to surge, reinforcing his already powerful brand.
In the days after the draft, Sanders’ jersey sales became even more notable when a grassroots campaign gained momentum across social media. Fans, galvanized by what they perceived as an unfair draft-day slide, urged others to boycott buying Sanders’ jersey from official NFL retailers. Instead, they encouraged supporters to purchase merchandise directly from Sanders' personal online store — a way to put money directly into the hands of Sanders rather than the NFL.
The movement began with a TikTok post by AnthonyTVNews and quickly went viral.
The frustration stems from a controversy that has lingered since before the draft. Reports surfaced that an unnamed coach anonymously criticized Sanders' personality just days ahead of the draft — a report that many believe contributed heavily to his fall down draft boards. Supporters argue the criticisms were unfair, untimely, and not reflective of Sanders’ actual character or abilities on the field.
Whether fueled by a perceived NFL snubbing or simply reflecting his wide-reaching appeal, the public’s response to Sanders has been undeniable. His navigation through a long draft slide, proven production at Colorado, and strong social media presence continues to resonate with fans—a connection that only strengthens as he transitions to the NFL.
Sanders' success isn’t accidental. Thanks to the NCAA’s Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) era, he spent his college years building a brand that few rookies can match. While starring at Colorado, Sanders capitalized on endorsement deals with blue chip brands like Nike and Beats By Dre while cultivating his brand 2Legendary through merchandise sales and direct-to-consumer marketing. That experience positioned him perfectly for the grassroots support he’s now receiving — and may have caught some in the NFL off guard.
Despite facing long odds compared to his peers atop the jersey sales leaderboard, Sanders' standing proves that loyalty, image, and relatability can matter just as much as draft position. It’s also a reminder that while NFL organizations help shape players’ careers, fans increasingly shape the narratives — and the bottom lines that define them.
For Sanders, this early surge of support could be just the beginning. In Cleveland, he’ll compete for a job behind veteran quarterback Joe Flacco, alongside fellow newcomers Dillon Gabriel and Kenny Pickett, but if history is any indication, Sanders isn’t one to stay in the shadows for long — especially with a national fanbase that never questioned his place, even when the NFL did.