Can Cleveland Browns' Shedeur Sanders Pull Off Training Camp Surprise?
The quarterback competition in Cleveland is heating up as training camp kicks into gear. The Browns enter this year's training camp with a crowded and uncertain quarterback room featuring veteran arms Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, along with rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.
Sanders, the former Colorado Buffaloes star quarterback selected in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, has been the subject of numerous conversations surrounding the starting job, despite his presumed position on the depth chart.
While many expect Flacco or Pickett to take the reins early, Sanders has already caught the attention of former NFL receiver Cecil Shorts III, who spoke highly of Sanders this week on Cleveland’s 92.3 The Fan.
“If the football part follows like I think it will, we’ve got something in Cleveland,” Shorts said. “We’ve got something special brewing. Like big time.”
But as a rookie quarterback drafted in the fifth round, history isn’t on Sanders' side.
According to Dynasty Nerds, 112 quarterbacks have entered the NFL over the past 10 seasons, but only 28 started in at least 10 games as a rookie.
The odds get even steeper for Day 3 picks like Sanders, as fifth-rounders rarely get the chance to compete for the starting position as a rookie, and for those that do find their way to the field, few find sustained success.
Cleveland’s own recent history reinforces the challenge.
Dorian Thompson-Robinson, the Browns' fifth-round draft pick out of UCLA, started three games as a rookie in 2023. He finished with a 1–2 record, throwing for 440 yards, one touchdown, and four interceptions while completing just 53.6 percent of his passes.
MORE: Deion Sanders Gives Positive Update On Health Issues At Big 12 Media Days
MORE: Deion Sanders Shares Truth About Colorado Buffaloes After Losing Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter
MORE: Deion Sanders Wants Salary Cap In College Football, Transfer Portal Investigations, NFL Rules
But the challenge, while steep, isn’t impossible.
ESPN’s Kevin Clark suggested Sanders’ best strategy may be to stay patient and prepare for the inevitable opportunity. “The No. 1 thing any Browns QB has done and should do is just wait,” Clark said. “The QBs in front of you will fail.”
It’s a pointed prediction that could hold some truth.
Flacco is 40 years old and entering his 18th season in the NFL. Pickett is looking to restore confidence after a rocky stint in Pittsburgh. And while Dillon Gabriel was selected 50 picks ahead of Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft, some scouts once viewed Sanders as the more NFL-ready prospect.
With so much uncertainty in the quarterback room, opportunity is up for grabs.
Sanders has been here before. In Colorado, he faced similar scrutiny and questions about whether he could produce against Power Five competition. Yet he emerged as the face of the Buffaloes' resurgence, showcasing poise, leadership, and the ability to make big-time plays under pressure.
Now, he brings that same mindset to Cleveland. In a city that’s seen more than 30 starting quarterbacks since 1999, the idea of a fifth-round rookie becoming “the guy” may seem far-fetched. But Sanders has built his football career on defying expectations.
He may not be the frontrunner today. But if the Browns’ quarterback carousel continues to spin, don’t be surprised if Shedeur Sanders gets his shot — and makes the most of it.